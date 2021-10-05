'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla becomes boyfriend David's jailer!

Meena Jutla tells Vic that David wants her to keep her distance.

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla dishes out a chilling warning in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Emmerdale's secret serial killer Meena Jutla has had it up to here with Victoria snooping around her boyfriend.

And with David injured after taking a bullet for Vic during the armed siege at the Hide, jealous Meena is seizing the chance to take full control of her man.

Under the guise of 'taking care' of David at Farrer's, the evil nurse informs Victoria that David has said he doesn't want to see her. It's not true of course but Vic takes Meena at her word and is really upset.

Elsewhere, April finds out that Cathy is returning to the village and is nervous about facing a frenemy who trolled her and made her life a misery.

Will the news set back April's recovery?

At Home Farm, Kim wants to sort out the boundaries between her, pregnant Gabby and her unborn grandchild now she's accepted that her son Jamie died when his car plunged into the lake as Gabby's plan for them to elope fell apart.

Gabby reels when Kim demands she gives her full parental rights of Jamie's baby when it's born!

Later, Gabby hears Kim calling her lawyer outlining a plan to get full custody of her other son's other child, Millie, by any means possible.

When Gabby fills in Diane, her gran suggests they leg it from Emmerdale as soon as possible!

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.