'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla takes David PRISONER! What is the killer planning?

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla takes control of David is in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

While Meena's been in Ibiza supporting her sister Manpreet and niece Aiesha, her boyfriend David has taken a bullet for Victoria.

The shopkeeper got caught up in the armed siege which saw Wendy's crazy ex Russ try to shoot Victoria who he felt had taken inheritance money from him.

Given that Meena – Emmerdale's secret killer – can't stand Vic and the bond she has with Meena's boyfriend David, his heroic gesture is bound to rankle her.

And David's about to find out how much when his girlfriend storms back in the village and starts throwing her weight around…

With David recuperating from his gunshot wound, his ex, Priya, has moved in to help his teenage son Jacob look after him.

When Meena pitches up at Farrer's she spots bags at the door and assumes Vic has muscled in on her man. As she snaps into deadly mode, wanting shot of her rival, Meena's murderous fantasy comes to a stop when she realises she's got it all wrong.

But Vic isn't in the clear with Meena – far from it.

At the Hide, David jumps out of his skin when Carl fires a cap gun, triggering the trauma of the siege shooting. Vic rushes to comfort him. But Meena interrupts the cosy scene and is fuming.

Vic is thrown when Meena turns on her and in chilling, menacing voice she forbids her from coming near David again.

With the walls closing in on David, thanks to Meena who wants him all to herself, will the single dad realise he's become his girlfriend's prisoner?

Elsewhere, Charles is in a really strange mood and Harriet can't help but notice. But what's rattling the village vicar?

Meanwhile, Charles has a big question for Andrea. No, not the marrying one. He wants her to move in. The clergyman's chuffed when she accepts.

