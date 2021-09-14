'Emmerdale' spoilers Gabby Thomas wants to elope with Jamie!

Gabby Thomas has got a plan up her sleeve.

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas wants Jamie to marry her Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Pregnant Gabby and her baby daddy Jamie have been trying to get Kim to believe they're a bonafide couple. But the loaded Tate matriarch hasn't been taken in and so their plan to get themselves into a good position to one day inherit her millions ain't happening.

So Gabby's got a new idea - they need to tie the knot.

Jamie reels when she suggests they sneak off and get married!

The plan sends Jamie spinning and Gabby's left taken aback when Jamie then totally disappears.

Tormented about where his life is headed, Jamie turns up at Dawn's. His ex is utterly shocked when the vet asks for another chance with her.

Will Jamie's offer to run away and start a new life together appeal to Dawn?

As a desperate Jamie urges Dawn to follow her heart what will she do? Will his plea trigger the reaction he's hoping for? Could this be the beginning of a fresh start for Dawn and Jamie, or is Dawn about to turn him away once again?

Jamie is gobsmacked when Gabby suggests they elope. (Image credit: ITV)

And how will Gabby feel if she finds out that her proposal to get married left Jamie running back to his ex-girlfriend? Jealous Gabby is unlikely to kate the news well - but could the promise of all that cash from Kim coming her way one day soften the blow that Jamie isn't that into her?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.