Emmerdale spoilers: Murder! Ruby and Caleb take revenge and kill Ethan?
Airs Wednesday 22nd May at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson is the subject of a hit and run in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's time for the village fete and the locals are buzzing.
But Charles wonders where his son Ethan has got to when he fails to surface among the crowd.
As the fun unfolds all sorts is going on.
A photographer is there soaking up the action but when he tries to snap a pic of Ella, she refuses... Is this another sign that the receptionist is shady?
Mandy certainly thinks so and warns Liam to make sure he knows a lot more about Ella before he gets any more serious with her.
Moira and Cain have an issue on their hands as Isaac's pet lamb goes missing.
But when a search party starts looking high and low, Charity and Mack are found having some 'alone time' in a barn!
Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the village, Ethan is suddenly and deliberately mown down by a car and left bloodied and bruised on the tarmac.
Ethan manages to stir and limp towards home.
As he stumbles in to the village, the party comes to standstill when the solicitor looms into view and collapses on the ground!
From a distance, Cain, Caleb and Ruby watch on, unmoved by Ethan's plight. Have they exacted revenge for what Ethan did to Nicky?
Will Ethan survive his ordeal?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Nate Robinson. - Jurell Carter
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Nicky Milligan - Lewis Cope
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Ethan Anderson - Emile John
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Gus Malcolms - Alan McKenna
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!