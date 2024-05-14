Emmerdale spoilers: Murder! Ruby and Caleb take revenge and kill Ethan?

Ethan is mown down by a car and left for dead? But who's behind the crime?

Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson is the subject of a hit and run in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's time for the village fete and the locals are buzzing.

But Charles wonders where his son Ethan has got to when he fails to surface among the crowd.

As the fun unfolds all sorts is going on.

A photographer is there soaking up the action but when he tries to snap a pic of Ella, she refuses... Is this another sign that the receptionist is shady?

Mandy certainly thinks so and warns Liam to make sure he knows a lot more about Ella before he gets any more serious with her.

Kim Tate grabs the megaphone at the village fete (Image credit: ITV)

Stalls line Main Street as Nicola's fete gets going (Image credit: ITV)

Bob is at the centre of the fun at the fete (Image credit: ITV)

Recognise him? (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia, Gail and Sam clock the scarecrow's resemblance to someone they know! (Image credit: ITV)

Moira and Cain have an issue on their hands as Isaac's pet lamb goes missing.

But when a search party starts looking high and low, Charity and Mack are found having some 'alone time' in a barn!

A search party for Minty the lamb ends up in a shock discovery – Charity and Mack having some 'alone time'! (Image credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack just can't get a minute to themselves at home so they sneak into a barn for some private time, which becomes far from private! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the village, Ethan is suddenly and deliberately mown down by a car and left bloodied and bruised on the tarmac.

Ethan is delibereately mown down by a car and left bleeding on the tarmac (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan manages to stir and limp towards home.

As he stumbles in to the village, the party comes to standstill when the solicitor looms into view and collapses on the ground!

From a distance, Cain, Caleb and Ruby watch on, unmoved by Ethan's plight. Have they exacted revenge for what Ethan did to Nicky?

Caleb and Ruby want revenge on Ethan for what he did to their son Nicky who's in hospital in a coma (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky was left for dead when Ethan crashed his car and scarpered (Image credit: ITV)

Will Ethan survive his ordeal?

