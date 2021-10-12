'Emmerdale' spoilers: murderer Meena Jutla plays a KILLER game of cat and mouse

Emmerdale's murderer Meena Jutla won't give up Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

With Meena having been seen drowning Victoria, she's got a job to do. Find the onlooker, find out how much they saw, and kill them.

Inside the maize maze, the Emmerdale killer is enjoying the chase. As she toys with her prey who will come to a sticky end?

Meena is determined to silence whoever saw her attacking Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, injured Manpreet desperately needs help. And Priya, who's clueless to all that's been going on, saunters into the maze with a bottle of champagne…

As event officials Ben, Billy and Ellis leg it into the maze, who's about to go POP? And how?

Ben, Billy and Ellis leg it inside the maze… but what will they find within? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.