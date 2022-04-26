Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle caught hiding Chloe's wardrobe?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 4 May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Noah Dingle takes a dangerous risk in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Noah is given some love advice from his mum's boyfriend Mack, it goes in one ear and out the other.
Noah's got no need for Mack's tactics as he's got his own ideas on how to win back Chloe – but they're not very nice ones at all.
Having got Chloe's phone tracked and a drone watching her when she's in her bedroom, Noah takes his obsession further by pinching her keys out of her bag and letting himself into Keeper's!
As the giddy teenager is having a good old rummage, safe in the knowledge that Chloe's having a coffee with Jacob, his heart all but stops when she arrives home!
When he dives into the wardrobe to hide will Chloe spot him?
At the hospital, Marlon and Rhona reel to hear that his illness is likely to delay his rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, at the Woolie, Paddy realises his dad Bear is blaming himself for Marlon's predicament.
Elsewhere, Leyla continues to extend the hand of friendship to Jai, this time offering him business from one of her clients who needs somewhere to hold a hen do.
When Leyla spots Vanessa with Suzy again she struggles to hide her displeasure. What is her problem? And how will she handle it when fellow events' planner Suzy suggests a collab with Take A Vow?
At the allotments, Faith has managed to convince her son Cain to let her spend time with Kyle.
But it seems Dan is going to be doing all the hard graft!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.