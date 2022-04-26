Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle caught hiding Chloe's wardrobe?

Noah's rummaging around in Chloe's home… but will he get caught?

Emmerdale's Noah Dingle takes a dangerous risk in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Noah is given some love advice from his mum's boyfriend Mack, it goes in one ear and out the other.

Noah's got no need for Mack's tactics as he's got his own ideas on how to win back Chloe – but they're not very nice ones at all.

Having got Chloe's phone tracked and a drone watching her when she's in her bedroom, Noah takes his obsession further by pinching her keys out of her bag and letting himself into Keeper's!

Noah has got a drone and has been hovering the airborne camera outside Chloe's bedroom window. (Image credit: ITV)

As the giddy teenager is having a good old rummage, safe in the knowledge that Chloe's having a coffee with Jacob, his heart all but stops when she arrives home!

When he dives into the wardrobe to hide will Chloe spot him?

At the hospital, Marlon and Rhona reel to hear that his illness is likely to delay his rehabilitation.

The doctor tells Rhona and Marlon that his illness is a step backwards in his recovery journey. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona and Marlon are heartbroken over the setback in his rehabilitation. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the Woolie, Paddy realises his dad Bear is blaming himself for Marlon's predicament.

Elsewhere, Leyla continues to extend the hand of friendship to Jai, this time offering him business from one of her clients who needs somewhere to hold a hen do.

When Leyla spots Vanessa with Suzy again she struggles to hide her displeasure. What is her problem? And how will she handle it when fellow events' planner Suzy suggests a collab with Take A Vow?

Leyla has got an issue with Vanessa's new squeeze Suzy – but why? (Image credit: ITV)

At the allotments, Faith has managed to convince her son Cain to let her spend time with Kyle.

Faith is pleased to have made a break through with Cain. (Image credit: ITV)

But it seems Dan is going to be doing all the hard graft!

At the allotments, Dan's left to do all the hard graft! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.