Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle has a sickening flashback to the night of the ice crash

Noah Dingle has a scary flashback after being told someone spiked him the night of the icy car smash

Emmerdale's Noah Dingle learns he was spiked in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the horror of the icy crash continues to unfold, in the hospital, Noah Dingle is one of the many being treated.

When he lurched into the road causing his mum Charity – who was driving a limo-load of villagers – to swerve and career off the road it was clear the Dingle was totally out of it.

But why? And how?

While the medics are running checks, Joe Tate arrives, seeming concerned for his half-brother.

Joe Tate turns up to visit Noah in hospital despite the bad blood between them (Image credit: ITV)

It's more than a bit weird that Joe's turned up at the hospital considering his name is mud to Noah and Charity who have recently worked out that Joe's been trying to sabotage Noah's career to get him to move out to Dubai.

Later, a doctors informs Noah that their tests have revealed that he's been spiked.

Noah is given shock news by a doctor… (Image credit: ITV)

… who informs him he was spiked. Was Joe Tate responsible? (Image credit: ITV)

Was it Joe's doing?

As Noah's head swims, a flashback washes over him prompting a hazy memory of spending time in a private hospital.

Woozy Noah has a flashback to his ordeal – but will it make any sense to him? (Image credit: ITV)

What the hell has happened to Noah? Will he remember in full?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .