Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle officially calls TIME on his marriage
Airs Monday 17th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle has made up his mind in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though they kissed last week Paddy Dingle has made his mind up about his marriage to Chas.
She's utterly stunned when Paddy says he wants to get divorce paperwork going ASAP and asks Chas if she's like to file a joint application.
Chas reels as she realises she really did ruin absolutely everything when she had her affair with Al Chapman.
There are happier times elsewhere.
Noah Dingle is thrilled when Amelia softens and takes him back in the wake of all the Samson blackmail hoo-ha. Amelia's missed him loads.
It's a welcome, comforting relief for Amelia who's going through hell having found a lump in her breast.
The young mum is terrified that she's going to be diagnosed with terminal cancer and that baby Esther will have to grow up without a mother.
When Lydia finds out about Samson has had a go at Amelia about her lump, she's livid with her stepson.
But Sam realises that his son has been triggered by Amelia's situation and takes the time to talk to Samson about losing his mum, Alice, to cancer when he was little.
Bernice is stung when her sister Nicola tells her that her menopause meet-up club is boring. Can Bernice liven things up?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!