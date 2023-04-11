Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle officially calls TIME on his marriage

Paddy doesn't want to waste any more time: his marriage to Chas is over.

Though they kissed last week Paddy Dingle has made his mind up about his marriage to Chas.

She's utterly stunned when Paddy says he wants to get divorce paperwork going ASAP and asks Chas if she's like to file a joint application.

Paddy doesn't see the point in prolonging things any longer and wants to get started on divorce proceedings. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas reels as she realises she really did ruin absolutely everything when she had her affair with Al Chapman.

There are happier times elsewhere.

Noah Dingle is thrilled when Amelia softens and takes him back in the wake of all the Samson blackmail hoo-ha. Amelia's missed him loads.

Noah and Amelia meet to talk… (Image credit: ITV)

The young couple kiss and make up. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a welcome, comforting relief for Amelia who's going through hell having found a lump in her breast.

The young mum is terrified that she's going to be diagnosed with terminal cancer and that baby Esther will have to grow up without a mother.

When Lydia finds out about Samson has had a go at Amelia about her lump, she's livid with her stepson.

Lydia's furious with Samson for being so harsh on Amelia but his dad Sam understands his son has been triggered. (Image credit: ITV)

But Sam realises that his son has been triggered by Amelia's situation and takes the time to talk to Samson about losing his mum, Alice, to cancer when he was little.

Bernice is stung when her sister Nicola tells her that her menopause meet-up club is boring. Can Bernice liven things up?

