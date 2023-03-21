Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle BOOTED OUT of home by his DAD Sam!
Wednesday 29th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sam Dingle learns the horrible truth about his son Samson Dingle in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Samson Dingle's dirty laundry is about to get an airing — and as his awful deeds come to light, his dad kicks him out of home.
Charity Dingle is the driving force behind his exposure.
Having found out that he's been conning her lad Noah out of his trust fund, using his own daughter Esther, as bait, she urges Noah to speak out.
Noah's girlfriend Amelia is utterly gobsmacked when he admits Samson's been taking money off of him to keep out of Esther's life.
Crushed that he really has no interest in their baby daughter at all, she storms off to have it out with Samson.
Very quickly, a hullabaloo kicks off as loads more folk become involved, including Samson's dad Sam who's utterly disgusted by the tawdry tale.
Samson comes unstuck when Sam insists he packs his bags and gets gone.
At Home Farm, Charles has got a bone to pick with Will and Kim.
The vicar has learned how the couple kidnapped Alex, forcing him to step away from his kids' lives.
Charles has been totally taken in by Alex's nice guy act and is now convinced his daughter's boyfriend has turned over a new leaf and is nothing like the lowlife he was when he was with Dawn.
But Alex is the same old scumbag he ever was.
Later, posing as village GP Liam, he ascertains when the pharmacy delivery will arrive and gets ready to pounce…
Dawn meanwhile is left worried about the upcoming custody case she and husband Billy are due to attend for Clemmie and Lucas, Alex's kids.
Across the village, Mandy Dingle tries to cater for fragile Paddy's every need, and gets excited about attending a Beauty awards ceremony.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!