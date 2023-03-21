Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle BOOTED OUT of home by his DAD Sam!

Sam Dingle is disgusted to hear what Samson has been up to and tells him to pack his bags!

Emmerdale's Sam Dingle learns the horrible truth about his son Samson Dingle in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Samson Dingle's dirty laundry is about to get an airing — and as his awful deeds come to light, his dad kicks him out of home.

Charity Dingle is the driving force behind his exposure.

Having found out that he's been conning her lad Noah out of his trust fund, using his own daughter Esther, as bait, she urges Noah to speak out.

Noah's girlfriend Amelia is utterly gobsmacked when he admits Samson's been taking money off of him to keep out of Esther's life.

Noah is encouraged to tell Amelia that Samson is a fraud. (Image credit: ITV)

Crushed that he really has no interest in their baby daughter at all, she storms off to have it out with Samson.

Very quickly, a hullabaloo kicks off as loads more folk become involved, including Samson's dad Sam who's utterly disgusted by the tawdry tale.

Amelia kicks off at Samson for pretending to care about their daughter Esther while conning money out of Noah. Sam is ashamed and washes his hands of his son. (Image credit: ITV)

Samson comes unstuck when Sam insists he packs his bags and gets gone.

At Home Farm, Charles has got a bone to pick with Will and Kim.

The vicar has learned how the couple kidnapped Alex, forcing him to step away from his kids' lives.

Charles has been totally taken in by Alex's nice guy act and is now convinced his daughter's boyfriend has turned over a new leaf and is nothing like the lowlife he was when he was with Dawn.

Charles has been taken in by Naomi's dodgy boyfriend Alex and heads to talk to Kim and Will about what they did to him. (Image credit: ITV)

Charles takes Will and Kim to task for what they did to Alex. (Image credit: ITV)

But Alex is the same old scumbag he ever was.

Later, posing as village GP Liam, he ascertains when the pharmacy delivery will arrive and gets ready to pounce…

Dawn meanwhile is left worried about the upcoming custody case she and husband Billy are due to attend for Clemmie and Lucas, Alex's kids.

Dawn and Billy are worried about their upcoming custody hearing for Clemmie and Lucas who are Alex's children. (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, Mandy Dingle tries to cater for fragile Paddy's every need, and gets excited about attending a Beauty awards ceremony.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.