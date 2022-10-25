Emmerdale spoilers: WHO do Kim Tate and Will Taylor KIDNAP?

Newlyweds Kim Tate and Will Taylor hold someone captive in the stables at Home Farm on tonight's ONE HOUR showing of Emmerdale...

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) does not take kindly to threats made against her family on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

So when the bosslady of Home Farm finds out that her stepdaughter, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is being blackmailed by her bad boy ex, Alex Moore (Liam Boyle), she decides to get involved on tonight's ONE HOUR helping of the ITV soap.



Fresh-out-of-prison Alex is demanding that Dawn and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), hand over the money that the late Harriet Finch left them in her will.



In exchange for the money, Alex will go away and let Dawn and Billy play happy families with his two unwanted children, Lucas and Clemmie.



But Alex gets more than he bargained for when he's bundled into the boot of a car... and then finds himself held captive by Kim and her new husband, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) in the stables at Home Farm!



Kim is impressed as Will lets his fists do the talking, and makes it very clear that Alex is to leave his daughter, Dawn, alone...

Alex is held captive by Kim and Will on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the severe storm continues as the day of Harriet's funeral arrives.



One-time village vicar Harriet was killed after a quad bike explosion, while searching the woods for pregnant Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).



Both Harriet's boyfriend, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and his daughter Amelia, have been left devastated by her death.



Amelia, who later gave birth to a baby girl in hospital after being rescued from the storm by Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), makes a heartfelt speech in honour of Harriet.



Dan is touched by the tribute and luckily remains blissfully unaware that Harriet made a play for her ex, Will, shortly before he married Kim...



Elsewhere, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is shocked by Bernice Blackstock's (Samantha Giles) callous attitude towards Dan.



WHAT is Bernice's problem?

Amelia supports dad Dan on the day of Harriet's funeral on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel is shocked by Bernice's behaviour at the funeral on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub