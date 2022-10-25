Emmerdale spoilers: WHO do Kim Tate and Will Taylor KIDNAP?
Airs Thursday 3 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Kim Tate (played by Claire King) does not take kindly to threats made against her family on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So when the bosslady of Home Farm finds out that her stepdaughter, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is being blackmailed by her bad boy ex, Alex Moore (Liam Boyle), she decides to get involved on tonight's ONE HOUR helping of the ITV soap.
Fresh-out-of-prison Alex is demanding that Dawn and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), hand over the money that the late Harriet Finch left them in her will.
In exchange for the money, Alex will go away and let Dawn and Billy play happy families with his two unwanted children, Lucas and Clemmie.
But Alex gets more than he bargained for when he's bundled into the boot of a car... and then finds himself held captive by Kim and her new husband, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) in the stables at Home Farm!
Kim is impressed as Will lets his fists do the talking, and makes it very clear that Alex is to leave his daughter, Dawn, alone...
Meanwhile, the aftermath of the severe storm continues as the day of Harriet's funeral arrives.
One-time village vicar Harriet was killed after a quad bike explosion, while searching the woods for pregnant Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).
Both Harriet's boyfriend, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and his daughter Amelia, have been left devastated by her death.
Amelia, who later gave birth to a baby girl in hospital after being rescued from the storm by Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), makes a heartfelt speech in honour of Harriet.
Dan is touched by the tribute and luckily remains blissfully unaware that Harriet made a play for her ex, Will, shortly before he married Kim...
Elsewhere, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is shocked by Bernice Blackstock's (Samantha Giles) callous attitude towards Dan.
WHAT is Bernice's problem?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
