Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard TERRIFIED as his health takes a turn

Pollard, who's been diagnosed with Parkinson's, is thrown when he experiences another tremor

Emmerdale's Pollard is terrified in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Pollard was told he had Parkinson's it hit him terribly hard.

The sprightly pensioner concluded his life was over and has been struggling to confront the diagnosis with a positive mental attitude.

But with Brenda's loving support, advice from village doc Manpreet, and encouragement from his medical student grandson Jacob, Pollard's in a calmer place and has even managed to tell some of his friends his difficult news.

This week, as the disease rears its ugly head and sees Pollard experience a tremor, will Pollard take it on the chin or will it undo the positive progress he's made?

Will Jacob be able to reassure his panicked granddad? And will his reticent best mate Rodney finally show up for him?

Can Jacob help soothe Pollard's panic when he's struck by a scary Parkinson's tremor? (Image credit: ITV)

Can reticent Rodney make it right with Pollard? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tracy's all fired up over a new idea for her nursery start-up, and a conversation leaves Gabby wondering if her pal Jacob has got romantic feelings for her.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.