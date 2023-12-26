Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard TERRIFIED as his health takes a turn
Airs Wednesday 3rd January 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Pollard is terrified in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Pollard was told he had Parkinson's it hit him terribly hard.
The sprightly pensioner concluded his life was over and has been struggling to confront the diagnosis with a positive mental attitude.
But with Brenda's loving support, advice from village doc Manpreet, and encouragement from his medical student grandson Jacob, Pollard's in a calmer place and has even managed to tell some of his friends his difficult news.
This week, as the disease rears its ugly head and sees Pollard experience a tremor, will Pollard take it on the chin or will it undo the positive progress he's made?
Will Jacob be able to reassure his panicked granddad? And will his reticent best mate Rodney finally show up for him?
Elsewhere, Tracy's all fired up over a new idea for her nursery start-up, and a conversation leaves Gabby wondering if her pal Jacob has got romantic feelings for her.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
