Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle takes REVENGE on Gus in court?
Airs Wednesday 24th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle takes the stand against Gus in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So it's sentencing day for Gus – and Rhona's nervous.
As Marlon tries to reassure his wife that everything will be OK now they have a clear plan about how to approach the matter, it's clear Rhona's mind is whirring.
When the vet takes the stand to give her side of the story of how Gus and Lucy came to conceive baby Ivy, will she take the opportunity to get revenge on all he's put her through… or will she go easy on her ex?
Manpreet has started training with Billy and has started to get a crush on the married PT. Will married Billy notice the GP has got the hots for him?
In the Woolpack, Tom decides he's going to help Vinny find a girlfriend.
But is the widow ready to date yet? And is Tom on the level or is this all a ruse to keep him away from Belle?
At Charity's place, there's a lot of talk about Sarah's new job with Cain at the garage and it's clear Mack's not entirely comfortable with the set up…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!