Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle takes REVENGE on Gus in court?

Rhona has the weight of the world on her shoulders as Gus faces his sentencing for using embryos without her consent

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle takes the stand against Gus in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So it's sentencing day for Gus – and Rhona's nervous.

As Marlon tries to reassure his wife that everything will be OK now they have a clear plan about how to approach the matter, it's clear Rhona's mind is whirring.

When the vet takes the stand to give her side of the story of how Gus and Lucy came to conceive baby Ivy, will she take the opportunity to get revenge on all he's put her through… or will she go easy on her ex?

How will Gus get on at his sentencing? (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet has started training with Billy and has started to get a crush on the married PT. Will married Billy notice the GP has got the hots for him?

Manpreet has a crush on her PT, Billy! (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolpack, Tom decides he's going to help Vinny find a girlfriend.

But is the widow ready to date yet? And is Tom on the level or is this all a ruse to keep him away from Belle?

Tom winds up Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

At Charity's place, there's a lot of talk about Sarah's new job with Cain at the garage and it's clear Mack's not entirely comfortable with the set up…

Mack's not happy about Sarah's job at the garage (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.