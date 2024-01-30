Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle VANISHES with baby Ivy!

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle takes drastic action to keep baby Ivy (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Feeling guilty about his decision to move to France with Ivy, Gus offers Rhona and co the chance to say a proper goodbye to the baby.

Gus has decided to take baby Ivy to live in France with his late wife's parents. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona's heart soars when Ivy's in her arms again and in that moment, she decides there's no way she can let her go anywhere without her, let alone France.

Marlon is horrified when he returns home to Smithy to find Rhona has packed a bag and done a runner!

Marlon is stunned to find Rhona has vanished with the baby. (Image credit: ITV)

As Rhona's mum Mary is clued in to the nightmare, the pair set about trying to track down Rhona before Gus finds out she's taken off with his baby…

Where have they gone?

At the Woolie, Belle and Tom are all set to celebrate their impending union and have decided to have a joint hen and stag do.

Tom and Belle prepare to party at their 'Sten do'! (Image credit: ITV)

As last minute arrangements are made ahead of the couple's big day, wedding planner Suzie is mortified when Tom catches sight of his fiancée's dress.

Tom's not too happy about it, nor is he pleased when he learns that Marlon's baking their wedding cake. It's the first he's heard of the idea.

How will Belle feel when she finds out Tom's seen her gown? Is this a bad sign?

There's no time to dwell as the 'Sten do' gets underway. But Tom's left for dust when Belle's loved ones handcuff and take her off to have a proper girlie hen night.

… Mandy has other ideas and takes Belle to party with the girls! (Image credit: ITV)

While Belle has the best laugh, lonely Tom drowns his sorrows and pours his heart out to Suni…

Tom gets drunk and pours his heart out to Suni. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mill, Caleb's pleased when Ruby apologises to Nate for making a scene over lunch.

Back at home, even though his mind's still on secret lover Tracy, Caleb gets steamy with his wife.

Ruby and Caleb turn up the heat at home. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.