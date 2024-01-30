Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle VANISHES with baby Ivy!
Airs Thursday 8th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle takes drastic action to keep baby Ivy (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Feeling guilty about his decision to move to France with Ivy, Gus offers Rhona and co the chance to say a proper goodbye to the baby.
Rhona's heart soars when Ivy's in her arms again and in that moment, she decides there's no way she can let her go anywhere without her, let alone France.
Marlon is horrified when he returns home to Smithy to find Rhona has packed a bag and done a runner!
As Rhona's mum Mary is clued in to the nightmare, the pair set about trying to track down Rhona before Gus finds out she's taken off with his baby…
Where have they gone?
At the Woolie, Belle and Tom are all set to celebrate their impending union and have decided to have a joint hen and stag do.
As last minute arrangements are made ahead of the couple's big day, wedding planner Suzie is mortified when Tom catches sight of his fiancée's dress.
Tom's not too happy about it, nor is he pleased when he learns that Marlon's baking their wedding cake. It's the first he's heard of the idea.
How will Belle feel when she finds out Tom's seen her gown? Is this a bad sign?
There's no time to dwell as the 'Sten do' gets underway. But Tom's left for dust when Belle's loved ones handcuff and take her off to have a proper girlie hen night.
While Belle has the best laugh, lonely Tom drowns his sorrows and pours his heart out to Suni…
At Mill, Caleb's pleased when Ruby apologises to Nate for making a scene over lunch.
Back at home, even though his mind's still on secret lover Tracy, Caleb gets steamy with his wife.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!