Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk gets sent to PRISON?

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk discovers her fate as the jury reaches its verdict in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The village vet has been on trial, standing accused of kidnapping baby Ivy Malcolms.

Rhona snatched the little girl - who's biologically hers - after finding out her ex-husband Gus was intending to bring Ivy up abroad.

After a disastrous first day in court, which saw Rhona lash out at Gus after he cruelly painted her out to be the guilty party, Marlon's wife is terrified of what might happen next.

Unfortunately, there's nothing more she can do to convince the jury she acted out of love to protect Ivy.

Rhona has stood accused of kidnapping baby Ivy. (Image credit: ITV)

As the jury heads off to deliberate, Rhona’s fate hangs perilously in the balance.

Pacing up and down outside the courtroom, Rhona knows there's a chance she could be seeing the day out in a prison cell.

Will her worst fears be confirmed? Or is she going to walk away a free woman?

Suzy wants Kerry to cough up the money she owes. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Suzy Merton goes to see Kerry Wyatt to try and settle the bill for Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton's forthcoming nuptials.

Unreliable Kerry has offered to pay for Amy's dream wedding, but has failed to mention that she hasn't actually got the money to do so.

Following their meeting, Suzy is left frustrated when she walks away empty handed.

Will Kerry be forced to admit she's in a financial mess and risk ruining her daughter's happy day?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.