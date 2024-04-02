Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk gets sent to PRISON?
Airs Friday 12th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk discovers her fate as the jury reaches its verdict in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The village vet has been on trial, standing accused of kidnapping baby Ivy Malcolms.
Rhona snatched the little girl - who's biologically hers - after finding out her ex-husband Gus was intending to bring Ivy up abroad.
After a disastrous first day in court, which saw Rhona lash out at Gus after he cruelly painted her out to be the guilty party, Marlon's wife is terrified of what might happen next.
Unfortunately, there's nothing more she can do to convince the jury she acted out of love to protect Ivy.
As the jury heads off to deliberate, Rhona’s fate hangs perilously in the balance.
Pacing up and down outside the courtroom, Rhona knows there's a chance she could be seeing the day out in a prison cell.
Will her worst fears be confirmed? Or is she going to walk away a free woman?
Meanwhile, Suzy Merton goes to see Kerry Wyatt to try and settle the bill for Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton's forthcoming nuptials.
Unreliable Kerry has offered to pay for Amy's dream wedding, but has failed to mention that she hasn't actually got the money to do so.
Following their meeting, Suzy is left frustrated when she walks away empty handed.
Will Kerry be forced to admit she's in a financial mess and risk ruining her daughter's happy day?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.