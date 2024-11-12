Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby's dad Anthony arrives in the village!

There's another blast-from-the-past for Ruby Fox-Miligan (played by Beth Cordingly) when her estranged dad, Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day, from classic TV series including The Lakes and Minder) arrives in the village on Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ruby has been estranged from her dad for 30 years since Anthony and his now late wife, Helen, had a family fallout with her over Ruby's relationship with Caleb Miligan (William Ash).



Following terminally-ill Helen's recent attempt to make amends for the past, could it now be the turn of Ruby's dad?



Ruby is trying to get back on track with her own estranged daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay).



Steph reluctantly agrees to go for a coffee at the cafe with her mum following their heated exchange.



However, just when it looks like the ladies might be turning a corner, Anthony makes an UNWELCOME appearance!



Ruby is immediately suspicious that Steph set-up the chance encounter!



Wanting nothing to do with either of them, Ruby storms off...



Will Caleb agree to hear out Nicholas, who has arrived in the village carrying a mysterious box as a gift for Ruby.



WHAT is in the box?

Has Anthony arrived to make amends with estranged daughter Ruby on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

There's no love lost between business rivals, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Caleb.



Caleb has recently done the dirty on Jai by convincing the businessman to hand over a LOAD of money, under the guise of hiding his financial assets from soon-to-be ex-wife, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).



Caleb attempts to keep Jai sweet by offering Jai a job at his haulage company.



But Jai tells Caleb to STICK IT!



In fact, Jai wants payback on Caleb for his previous betrayal.



So he turns to recently returned village bad boy, Ross Barton (Michael Parr), for assistance!



WHAT are the two plotting?

Caleb previously conned Jai out of a whole LOT of money on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

