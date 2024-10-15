Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby gets a huge shock from beyond the grave
Airs Monday 21st October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan is about to find out her mum's secrets in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So far Ruby Milligan doesn't know that Caleb took £100K from her estranged mum Helen on her deathbed.
And seeing how Ruby reacted when she learned he'd secretly visited Helen before she died and took away Ruby's chance of seeing her, Caleb's desperately hoping it will stay a secret.
Tortured not to have got closure with her mum before she died Ruby exploded when the truth emerged.
Finding out that Caleb has failed to mention the huge lump sum he took from Helen could well end his marriage.
When Helen's solicitor comes round to the Milligans' for the will reading, Caleb's heart is in his mouth.
As Ruby starts going through the documents, her jaw drops when she discovers her late mum had been in touch with Steph, Ruby and Caleb's estranged daughter.
Will she go on to unearth Caleb's bombshell too?
Over at Wishing Well, Belle Dingle is in a terribly fragile state. Her dad's death is taking its toll adding to the turmoil she's going through with her evil ex, Tom.
As she and Mandy are chatting, a slip-up sees Mandy mention that Zak was told about Tom's abuse before he died.
Belle rears up in anger, furious that her private life has been discussed.
Can Mandy calm her down?
Emmerdale is on Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
