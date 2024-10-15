Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby gets a huge shock from beyond the grave

Shocks are in store as Ruby's mum's will is read out.

Emmerdale's Ruby Milligan is about to find out her mum's secrets in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far Ruby Milligan doesn't know that Caleb took £100K from her estranged mum Helen on her deathbed.

And seeing how Ruby reacted when she learned he'd secretly visited Helen before she died and took away Ruby's chance of seeing her, Caleb's desperately hoping it will stay a secret.

Tortured not to have got closure with her mum before she died Ruby exploded when the truth emerged.

Finding out that Caleb has failed to mention the huge lump sum he took from Helen could well end his marriage.

When Helen's solicitor comes round to the Milligans' for the will reading, Caleb's heart is in his mouth.

Ruby's shocked to learn her mum had met up with Steph, Caleb and Ruby's estranged daughter. (Image credit: ITV)

As Ruby starts going through the documents, her jaw drops when she discovers her late mum had been in touch with Steph, Ruby and Caleb's estranged daughter.

Will she go on to unearth Caleb's bombshell too?

Caleb is hoping Ruby won't find out that he took £100K from her mum before she died. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Wishing Well, Belle Dingle is in a terribly fragile state. Her dad's death is taking its toll adding to the turmoil she's going through with her evil ex, Tom.

As she and Mandy are chatting, a slip-up sees Mandy mention that Zak was told about Tom's abuse before he died.

Mandy stuffs up in conversation with fragile Belle. (Image credit: ITV)

Belle rears up in anger, furious that her private life has been discussed.

Can Mandy calm her down?

Belle is horrified to hear that her dad Zak was told about Tom's abuse before he died. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV