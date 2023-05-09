Emmerdale spoilers: Ruthless Caleb Milligan TARGETS Moira
Airs Tuesday 16th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan is set to betray one of his own in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Caleb Milligan having stuffed up, he's got to rectify things quick smart before Kim Tate, his business partner, gets cold feet and undoes his plan to take everything she's got.
The pair are trying to get their stud farm off the ground but so far, thanks to Caleb, they have no land.
Caleb's had an idea, though, and has told Kim he reckons he can get her neighbour, Moira Dingle — who's married to his brother Cain — to sell them her farmland. He knows full well that Butler's is in trouble financially.
Playing the concerned relative, Caleb gets chatting to his sister-in-law about work.
Knowing Moira would rather saw off her own arm rather than sell, especially to Kim Tate, how is Caleb going to make it happen?
As he targets taken-in Moira, how will he tip the struggling farmer over the edge to a point where she has to give up on the family business?
Is he going to do the dirty on Moira, who employs her nephew Nate, knowing her husband will explode if he were to find out what Caleb's done?
It certainly looks that way in tonight's episode…
Watch this space…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
