Emmerdale spoilers: Secret lovers Al and Chas CAUGHT as Kerry proposes!

Al and Chas' steamy kiss is spotted by a resident — but who has seen the love rats in action?

Emmerdale’s love rats, Al Chapman and Chas Dingle, get found out in Thursday’s episode (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things are about to get massively messy for Al Chapman and his married lover Chas Dingle.

The cheating pair are sneaking about preparing to skip off into the sunset leaving their partners Kerry and Paddy behind. Al’s even trying to buy them a house.

But Al’s giddy girlfriend Kerry has spotted Al’s property hunt and, assuming that he’s buying a property for them and getting properly serious, she’s decided she’s going to propose!

At the Woolpack, Al arrives bracing himself to end his relationship with Kerry, and is absolutely blindsided when his girlfriend rolls out her proposal which she delivers by rapping!

With Chas watching on aghast at the scene, Al falters and accepts.

Later, Al sneaks outside to talk to Chas and assures her he’s still totally game on for a future with her. Unable to resist, despite being in the village rather than the safety of a hotel room, the pair kiss and are SPOTTED!

Who’s seen them?

Nate’s due in court to support Naomi at her plea hearing but a chance sighting sees him forget all about his new girlfriend.

The farmer is utterly shocked when he clocks his ex, Tracy, in the Woolpack beer garden with their daughter Frankie… Why has she returned to the village? Does she still have feelings for Nate?

Elsewhere, Harriet’s having another wobble about dating Dan as really she’s realised she’s still madly in love with her ex, Will, who’s about to marry Kim Tate. She offloads to Wendy who urges her to stick with Dan who’s a safe bet.

Will Harriet take Wendy’s advice?

Faith overhears a big secret…

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.