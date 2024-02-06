Emmerdale spoilers: SPARKS FLY between Ella and Liam?

Newcomer Ella starts work at the doctor's surgery in today's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

And it seems she's already making an impression on Liam!

Ella's already impressed Mandy by standing up to her former boss at the posh vets' do, then she wowed Manpreet, who offered her a job.

So the villagers have high expectations as she starts work at the surgery. She settles in immediately, and when Liam shows her the ropes, she's pleased.

Meanwhile, nurse Wendy is watching and detects a spark between their new employee and Dr Liam.

Could this be a new romance in the village?

Elsewhere new mum Dawn is feeling the strain of having three kids to look after and juggling everyone's needs.

She's appreciative when Bear is supportive as she breastfeeds her baby boy in the pub.

And later, Ella steps in, encouraging Dawn and giving her confidence. She really is proving to be a treasure already!

Elsewhere, Belle and Tom are gearing up for their wedding, which is just days away. But Tom's thrown to realise that Belle's not planning to take his surname.

Belle offers a reasonable explanation for her decision, leaving Tom unable to argue. Is the matter closed?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.