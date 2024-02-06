Emmerdale spoilers: SPARKS FLY between Ella and Liam?
Monday 12th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Newcomer Ella starts work at the doctor's surgery in today's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
And it seems she's already making an impression on Liam!
Ella's already impressed Mandy by standing up to her former boss at the posh vets' do, then she wowed Manpreet, who offered her a job.
So the villagers have high expectations as she starts work at the surgery. She settles in immediately, and when Liam shows her the ropes, she's pleased.
Meanwhile, nurse Wendy is watching and detects a spark between their new employee and Dr Liam.
Could this be a new romance in the village?
Elsewhere new mum Dawn is feeling the strain of having three kids to look after and juggling everyone's needs.
She's appreciative when Bear is supportive as she breastfeeds her baby boy in the pub.
And later, Ella steps in, encouraging Dawn and giving her confidence. She really is proving to be a treasure already!
Elsewhere, Belle and Tom are gearing up for their wedding, which is just days away. But Tom's thrown to realise that Belle's not planning to take his surname.
Belle offers a reasonable explanation for her decision, leaving Tom unable to argue. Is the matter closed?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.