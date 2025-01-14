Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan panics over missing Anthony - where is he?

Steph is concerned when her grandfather Anthony fails to show up to meet her

Steph wonders where her grandfather Anthony has gone in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Anthony Fox's history of abuse became known to Nicola King, she and her best friend Laurel Thomas took action.

In an ugly aggressive scene, the paedophile – who abused his own daughter Ruby throughout her childhood – toppled to the floor having been whacked over the head with a candlestick by Laurel.

But other events befell Anthony that fateful day when his horrible history caught up with him and now the man is missing...

At Mill, Steph – who's not been privy to any of the sinister events of the day before, nor to her grandfather's past abuse of her mum – tells her parents, Ruby and Caleb, that her granddad has disappeared.

Will Steph find out the truth about Anthony?

When a gunshot later rings out in the village, who's taken a bullet?

Meanwhile, at Home Farm, the row continues between Dawn and Joe.

The married mum is furious that he's engineered a job for her on the estate but as they argue, passion strikes and they kiss…

Will Dawn's husband Billy find them canoodling?

