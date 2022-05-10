Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy Merton drops a BOMBSHELL... she knows Holly!
By Grace Morris published
Airs Friday 20th May at 7:30pm on ITV.
Suzy Merton makes a shock revelation, which leaves Leyla Cavanagh astounded in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Suzy has been buzzing lately after bagging rich client Eddie's business, but now her mood is set to go on a downward spiral when she accidentally comes across a familiar face.
Moira Dingle is inspired when Suzy encourages her to hire out her barns for weddings.
However, Suzy unintentionally makes a mistake when she asks Moira about using the field where her daughter, Holly is buried.
When wedding planner Leyla Cavanagh gestures to a photo of Holly, who died from a drug overdose in 2016, Suzy is gobsmacked as she recognises her.
Leyla is bewildered when Suzy runs from Moira's after constantly staring at Holly's picture.
Back at the café, Leyla spots Suzy secretly looking at an online remembrance page for Holly, which leads to Suzy making a shock confession — she knew Holly!
But, Leyla is left feeling overwhelmed when Suzy opens up to her. What will Suzy admit?
Holly died after a long battle with drug addiction with her shock death leaving her family distraught when Moira discovered her body after Holly had returned from a friend's wedding.
Recently, Leyla's secret drug habit was exposed after it was revealed that she had secretly been getting high with Suzy to cope with the stress she's been experiencing at home with her GP husband Liam.
Now with Suzy's drug use finally coming to light, could that be how she met Holly? Could she be partly responsible for Holly's death?
After finding out about Holly, could this be the reality check Suzy and Leyla need to stop their dangerous habit from getting out of hand?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
