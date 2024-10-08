Emmerdale spoilers: Tearful Moira tells Cain his dad Zak has died

Moira cries as she tells Cain his dad Zak has died.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle learns his dad has died in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

An awful day hits hard at Butler's Farm.

Moira bears the brunt. As she makes breakfast and is chatting away to Matty, who's fussing over his mum who has a brain tumour, the farmer is silenced by another absence seizure and ends up burning her arm on a pan.

Moira opens up to Matty about her fears of having brain surgery. (Image credit: ITV)

The knocks keep coming. A phonecall brings the news that a slot has come up for her to have the operation to remove her tumour.

It's not a moment too soon but it throws the mum for a loop. As she offloads to her eldest Matty, Moira explains she's terrified that something will go terribly wrong in the operating theatre.

Later, a cheerful surprise breaks her gloom as Cain returns home from Scotland where he's been visiting his daughter Debbie and his dad Zak, who's been poorly. Moira fills him in – but keeps quiet about her surgery news.

While Cain takes a shower after his long drive, Moira answers his phone and reels when her distraught daughter-in-law Debbie tells her that Zak has died.

Can tearful Moira find the right words to soften the blow when it falls to her to tell her husband that his dad has died?

Moira steels herself to tell Cain that his dad Zak has died. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy opens up to Mack about his illegal fighting, explaining what drives him to take on the dangerous bouts. Can the skint dad get him to agree not to tell his wife Dawn?

Billy explains to Mack that he wants to keep on fighting and swears him to secrecy. (Image credit: ITV)

Naive Amelia is chuffed when Tom arranges a proper date in the Woolpack.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.