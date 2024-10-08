Emmerdale spoilers: Tearful Moira tells Cain his dad Zak has died
Airs Monday 14th October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle learns his dad has died in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
An awful day hits hard at Butler's Farm.
Moira bears the brunt. As she makes breakfast and is chatting away to Matty, who's fussing over his mum who has a brain tumour, the farmer is silenced by another absence seizure and ends up burning her arm on a pan.
The knocks keep coming. A phonecall brings the news that a slot has come up for her to have the operation to remove her tumour.
It's not a moment too soon but it throws the mum for a loop. As she offloads to her eldest Matty, Moira explains she's terrified that something will go terribly wrong in the operating theatre.
Later, a cheerful surprise breaks her gloom as Cain returns home from Scotland where he's been visiting his daughter Debbie and his dad Zak, who's been poorly. Moira fills him in – but keeps quiet about her surgery news.
While Cain takes a shower after his long drive, Moira answers his phone and reels when her distraught daughter-in-law Debbie tells her that Zak has died.
Can tearful Moira find the right words to soften the blow when it falls to her to tell her husband that his dad has died?
Billy opens up to Mack about his illegal fighting, explaining what drives him to take on the dangerous bouts. Can the skint dad get him to agree not to tell his wife Dawn?
Naive Amelia is chuffed when Tom arranges a proper date in the Woolpack.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!