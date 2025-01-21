Emmerdale spoilers: The search for April takes a sickening turn

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle is a desperate dad in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

April Windsor is still missing and her dad Marlon Dingle is going out of his mind.

The teenager vanished into thin air on Christmas Day following a troubled spell.

April Windsor had been going off the rails before she went missing over Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Since then, her family has all but fallen apart as Marlon has thrown everything that he has at the search for his daughter.

The pub cook, who had a stroke some years ago, is at risk of another if he doesn't start taking care of himself but Marlon won't listen.

Continuing to neglect the needs of his other kids, Leo and Ivy, too, and barely able to factor his wife Rhona into his thought processes, desperate Marlon decides he's going to up the reward money in the hope folk will pipe up with news on the missing teen.

Rhona and her mum Mary are worried when Marlon makes the unilateral decision, fearful, that once again, they'll attract the wrong type of attention from the public.

Marlon Dingle's online appeal for information on April's disappearance prompted a wave of abuse and suspicion from trolls (Image credit: ITV)

Will the desperate dad's decision elicit the response he's hoping for? Will someone finally come forward with a genuine sighting of April?

Emmerdale is on at 7.00pm on ITV this Friday.