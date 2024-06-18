Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King left for dead as Belle makes a run for it!
Airs Monday 24 June 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Tom King flies into a rage in Monday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) but this time it's himself he hurts!
Will he survive when his anger gets the better of him?
Belle has a chat with her mental health coordinator, Rachel, and tells her that she told Tom she's had a miscarriage, not an abortion.
As Belle talks, it's clear Rachel is beginning to understand the extent of Tom's behaviour, and she encourages Belle to take a break from her husband.
With the penny finally dropping, Belle gets in a taxi...
Meanwhile, Noah tells Tom that Belle was in town for an appointment the day before. As Tom puts two and two together, he realises Belle went to an abortion clinic.
Unable to contain his fury, in the barn Tom grabs an old iron bar and smashes anything and everything.
As he flings his arm back to strike again, the metal bar smashes against the barn's rotary isolator behind him - and gets a huge electric shock.
Tom's thrown violently against a beam and lies unconscious... or worse.
As he's out for the count, Belle has her case packed ready to visit Debbie in Scotland.
Will Tom survive?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
