Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King's abuse exposed? Will Belle speak out?

Emmerdale's Tom King panics in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle King is now in a Mental Health Crisis Assessment Centre thanks to her husband Tom.

Little does she know, she's not having another episode. Tom has messed with his schizophrenic wife's meds and fed GP Liam a pack of lies about the abuse he's suffering at home with his angry wife.

The vet is desperate to keep Belle under his control and it's got all the harder since she tackled him over his violence and anger issues.

Tom King has been abusing his wife physically and mentally (Image credit: ITV)

But Tom panics when he finds out that it's Lydia who's been asked to visit his wife rather than him.

Will Lydia find out from Belle what her abusive husband Tom has been doing to her behind closed doors? (Image credit: ITV)

Now that Belle is in a safe space, is she about to speak out and actually tell someone what her abusive husband has been doing to her?

Can Tom find a way to intervene and save himself?

Elsewhere, Ethan overhears a conversation between Ruby and Rose which leaves his blood running cold. And Leyla's given cause to suspect Ella isn't quite on the level…

Ruby and Rose plot… (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan is shocked when he hears what Ruby and Rose are talking about (Image credit: ITV)

