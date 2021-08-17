'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden is targeted by Wendy's evil ex!

Victoria Sugden is in danger in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

With Vic's son Harry in line for a cash windfall, unsuspecting Victoria's about to become a target.

The money has come from Wendy's ex mother-in-law who's recently died and, having washed her hands of her son, Wendy's ex-husband, all the money has been left to baby Harry.

But when Wendy made the decision, last week, to go to her ex mum-in-law's funeral, she bought trouble home with her in the shape of her evil ex-husband Russ who is furious about missing out on the inheritance and wants it back!

Having lurked around the village asking questions about Wendy, Russ turns up on her doorstep much to her horror.

It quickly becomes clear he's a nasty piece of work and that Wendy is terrified of him.

Wendy's evil ex Russ has come looking for his inheritance which has been given to Vic's son Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

When Russ insists on meeting Victoria, Wendy's too scared to refuse.

Vic's taken aback when she's introduced to Russ who claims to want to be a part of Harry's life.

Wendy's forced, by bully Russ, to introduce him to Victoria who's mum to Wendy's grandson Harry (Image credit: ITV)

Wendy of course knows that's not true at all and begs Russ to give her a chance to get him the money and leave Vic and Harry out of it.

Not mucking around, bully Russ warns Wendy that she and Vic will cop it if he doesn't get his mitts on his mum's money…

Wendy begs Russ to keep Vic out of it and let her get him the money he wants. (Image credit: ITV)

Russ threatens Wendy telling her there will be consequences if she doesn't do his bidding. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sarah's in a spin, having secretly met up with her heart donor's sister, Chloe.

After swearing Lydia to secrecy, Sarah claims to be done with her obsession. But that's not the case at all.

Sarah meets up with her donor heart's sister, Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's chuffed when Chloe returns and is ready to talk about her sister.

Chloe tells Sarah she feels ready to talk about her dead sister. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ethan's one-night stand returns to haunt him - but what troubles is he facing now?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).