'Emmerdale' spoilers: Village on lockdown after Meena Jutla's revenge attack

Police are crawling all over 'Emmerdale' in the wake of the wedding day horror.

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla is the talk of the town in Thursday's two episodes (ITV, 7.00pm and 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of Dawn and Billy's wedding day horror story, the village is in lockdown.

The police are back to investigate yet another nightmare inflicted on the locals by Meena Jutla who, this time, was brandishing a gun.

Serial killer Meena Jutla set out to take the ultimate revenge on Billy and Dawn on their wedding day.

Dawn and Billy were held at gunpoint by serial killer Meena Jutla.

The serial killer is the talk of the village among the locals who are stunned by what happened when Meena Jutla set out to take more lives.

For Meena's sister, Manpreet – who narrowly escaped death at the hands of her serial killer sibling last month – the situation takes on a whole new dimension leaving the GP utterly shell-shocked over what has happened.

Is it safe to walk the streets yet? Have the wounded survived?

Find out in these two huge aftermath episodes…

Elsewhere, as Emmerdale's epic valentine's day continues, at Butler's Chas makes progress with her brother Cain as the pair reminisce about happier times.

Chas is working her magic on Cain who's started talking…

She's even got the Dingle thinking about happier times. Can Chas reunite Cain and Kyle?

A test of Amy's mettle is about to hit and as the mum navigates the situation, her own mum Kerry is left proud as punch as she watches on and listens to Amy talking to her little son Kyle.

Kerry listens in as Amy talks to her son Kyle.

Kerry couldn't be more proud of her daughter Amy who's become a brilliant mum.

Plus, emotion is running high for Vinny. Are he and Liv back on track? Can devoted mum Mandy find the words to help her lad?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.