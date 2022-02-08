Trending

'Emmerdale' spoilers: Village on lockdown after Meena Jutla's revenge attack

By published

Airs Thursday 17th February 2022 at 7.00pm and 8.00pm on ITV.

Meena Jutla drama - Police are crawling all over Emmerdale in the wake of the wedding day horror.
Police are crawling all over 'Emmerdale' in the wake of the wedding day horror. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla is the talk of the town in Thursday's two episodes (ITV, 7.00pm and 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of Dawn and Billy's wedding day horror story, the village is in lockdown.

The police are back to investigate yet another nightmare inflicted on the locals by Meena Jutla who, this time, was brandishing a gun.

Meena

Serial killer Meena Jutla set out to take the ultimate revenge on Billy and Dawn on their wedding day. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn

Dawn and Billy were held at gunpoint by serial killer Meena Jutla. (Image credit: ITV)

The serial killer is the talk of the village among the locals who are stunned by what happened when Meena Jutla set out to take more lives. 

For Meena's sister, Manpreet – who narrowly escaped death at the hands of her serial killer sibling last month – the situation takes on a whole new dimension leaving the GP utterly shell-shocked over what has happened.

Is it safe to walk the streets yet? Have the wounded survived? 

Find out in these two huge aftermath episodes…

Elsewhere, as Emmerdale's epic valentine's day continues, at Butler's Chas makes progress with her brother Cain as the pair reminisce about happier times. 

Chas

Chas is working her magic on Cain who's started talking… (Image credit: ITV)

Cain

She's even got the Dingle thinking about happier times. Can Chas reunite Cain and Kyle? (Image credit: ITV)

A test of Amy's mettle is about to hit and as the mum navigates the situation, her own mum Kerry is left proud as punch as she watches on and listens to Amy talking to her little son Kyle.

Kerry

Kerry listens in as Amy talks to her son Kyle. (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry

Kerry couldn't be more proud of her daughter Amy who's become a brilliant mum. (Image credit: ITV)

Plus, emotion is running high for Vinny. Are he and Liv back on track? Can devoted mum Mandy find the words to help her lad?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter 
  • Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb 
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
Sarah Waterfall