Emmerdale spoilers: Wedding day DISASTER for Kim Tate?

Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a week of MUST-SEE episodes!



And it wouldn't be a true soap celebration without a birth, death and marriage...



On tonight's ONE HOUR episode of the ITV soap (see our TV Guide for listings), is the wedding between Kim Tate (played by Claire King) and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) on... or OFF?



Kim is not at all happy over the unresolved feelings between her fiance and his ex-girlfriend, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton).



At Home Farm, Will tries to convince Kim that it's all over between him and Harriet.



But Kim is not so sure, having previously spied on the ex-es having a heated, secret conversation, and goes in search of her love-rival...



However, bossy businesswoman Kim pushes Harriet too far, and is shocked when the one-time village vicar SNAPS and grabs her by the throat!



Meanwhile, at the village church, the guests gather to await the start of the wedding ceremony.



Will the bride and groom be making an appearance?

Is Kim about to get hitched again on tonight's ONE HOUR episode of Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) remains angry at her lover, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).



Chas sneaked-off for a SEXY afternoon at a hotel with Al, while mum Faith was on her death bed.



When Al switched Chas's phone onto silent mode so the secret lovers wouldn't be disturbed, Chas missed an all-important phone call about Faith...



Chas blames Al for her not being by Faith's bedside.



Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is relieved when it looks like it's all over between his mum, Chas, and Al.



But Al desperately tries to reason with Chas, and drops a SHOCK ultimatum:



If he can't have Chas, he will the leave the village for good...

Is it all over between SECRET lovers Chas and Al on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a terrible storm is on collision course with the village...



Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who is pregnant with Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) baby, finds herself caught in the storm while on her way for a picnic date with Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).



As Amelia is blown about by the force of the wind, her contractions start!



Amelia desperately calls her dad, Dan (Liam Fox), for help.



But her phone cuts-out before she can tell him where she is.



Amelia desperately tries to find somewhere to shelter from the storm...

Amelia is terrified when she goes into labour alone on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

