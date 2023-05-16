Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy Posner is feeling GUILTY...will she come clean to Bob?

Emmerdale's Wendy Posner is wracked with guilt following her infidelity in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The remorse of cheating on her boyfriend Bob Hope with Liam Cavanagh is weighing heavily on Wendy's mind and she struggles to keep it together.

Unbeknownst to Wendy, Bob is also struggling to cope with his feelings towards Bernice Blackstock after their near-kiss.

Later, as Wendy and Liam are working at the Doctors Surgery, he's unable to resist temptation and kisses her suddenly. Wendy is stunned, but gives in to desire and kisses him back.

Liam Cavanagh and Wendy can't keep their hands off each other! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jimmy and Tom King's relationship seems to be going well, until Jimmy accidentally lets slip about his dad Carl's murder. Unable to cope with the information, a devastated Tom flees.

Tom struggles to process the news that his dad killed his grandad, but as his lover Belle Dingle comforts him, she begins to worry about his reaction to her own dark past.

Tom King is unable to cope when he learns some distressing news about his father. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas asks her mum Bernice Blackstock to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding to nanny Nicky as she remains oblivious to her fiancé's evil scheme.

