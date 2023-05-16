Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy Posner is feeling GUILTY...will she come clean to Bob?
Airs Tuesday 23rd May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Wendy Posner is wracked with guilt following her infidelity in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The remorse of cheating on her boyfriend Bob Hope with Liam Cavanagh is weighing heavily on Wendy's mind and she struggles to keep it together.
Unbeknownst to Wendy, Bob is also struggling to cope with his feelings towards Bernice Blackstock after their near-kiss.
Later, as Wendy and Liam are working at the Doctors Surgery, he's unable to resist temptation and kisses her suddenly. Wendy is stunned, but gives in to desire and kisses him back.
Elsewhere, Jimmy and Tom King's relationship seems to be going well, until Jimmy accidentally lets slip about his dad Carl's murder. Unable to cope with the information, a devastated Tom flees.
Tom struggles to process the news that his dad killed his grandad, but as his lover Belle Dingle comforts him, she begins to worry about his reaction to her own dark past.
Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas asks her mum Bernice Blackstock to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding to nanny Nicky as she remains oblivious to her fiancé's evil scheme.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
