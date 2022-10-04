Emmerdale spoilers: WHERE does Faith Dingle want to go?

Faith Dingle (played by Sally Dexter) has decided to make the most of her remaining days, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Faith has a plan to go to the seaside with her loved ones.



But her family worry that fragile Faith isn't well enough to make the journey.



However, despite Faith's health taking a turn for the worse, she refuses to have her seaside trip cancelled.



Faith's son, Cain (Jeff Hordley), has been struggling to cope with some of his mum's recent demands.



But he is determined to fulfill Faith's wishes one way or another...

Cain is alarmed when his dying mum Faith wants to go on a daytrip to the seaside on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

The feud between Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), continues.



Nicola feels triumphant when Bishop Grey (Johanne Murdock) believes her lies about Charles abusing his power as village vicar.



But later, Nicola is put on the spot when Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) warns her that her actions could cost Charles his job, and the village stands to lose a genuinely good vicar.



Will Nicola start to have second thoughts about her smear campaign against Charles?

Laurel challenges Nicola about her bad behaviour on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is in a right 'ol muddle after hooking-up with her ex-boyfriend, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).



She definitely still has the hots for Nate, despite getting engaged to a fella called Ollie during her time living in Nottingham.



Will Tracy go ahead with her engagement now that she and Nate have reignited their past passion?



And how will Nate's girlfriend, Naomi Anderson (Karene Peter) react if she finds out he's been a LOVE CHEAT?

Things got steamy between Tracy and Nate on yesterday's episode of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub