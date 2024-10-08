Emmerdale spoilers: Who causes MAJOR TROUBLE at Zak Dingle's funeral?

Cain leads the mourners as he raises a toast to his beloved dad Zak Dingle

Emmerdale's Dingle family lay Zak to rest in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Dingles gather to face a difficult day as they lay Zak to rest.

In the Woolpack, where Zak spent many an hour supping ale from his special tankard, Cain leads to a toast to his dear departed dad.

Zak's mourners gather in the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Everyone raises a glass to Zak. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, there's not a dry eye as they lower Zak into the ground. But as the family mop their tears, there's a shock in store which causes jaws to drop.

Who causes a stir at Zak's graveside? And why? And how's Cain going to react when his dad's burial turns into a fiasco?

Caleb sneaks away to talk to Will about their plan to take down Kim. Money's become a major issue and Caleb has the bank breathing down his neck.

Caleb and Will discuss their plan to ruin Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

Back at Home Farm, Will's furious when Kim asks Gabby to move back in.

After questioning his ex-wife's motives and getting nowhere, Will's more fired up about teaming up with Caleb than ever before – and as far as he's concerned, her ruination can't come soon enough…

