Emmerdale spoilers: Who causes MAJOR TROUBLE at Zak Dingle's funeral?
Airs Thursday 17th October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dingle family lay Zak to rest in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The Dingles gather to face a difficult day as they lay Zak to rest.
In the Woolpack, where Zak spent many an hour supping ale from his special tankard, Cain leads to a toast to his dear departed dad.
Later, there's not a dry eye as they lower Zak into the ground. But as the family mop their tears, there's a shock in store which causes jaws to drop.
Who causes a stir at Zak's graveside? And why? And how's Cain going to react when his dad's burial turns into a fiasco?
Caleb sneaks away to talk to Will about their plan to take down Kim. Money's become a major issue and Caleb has the bank breathing down his neck.
Back at Home Farm, Will's furious when Kim asks Gabby to move back in.
After questioning his ex-wife's motives and getting nowhere, Will's more fired up about teaming up with Caleb than ever before – and as far as he's concerned, her ruination can't come soon enough…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!