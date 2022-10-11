Emmerdale spoilers: WHO dies in the storm?

The village is a wreck in the aftermath of the violent storm during this week's 50th anniversary episodes of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As the sun rises over Emmerdale Village, Eric Pollard (played by Chris Chittell) and Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) assess the damage.



Diane assures Pollard that they'll be able to rebuild.



But after everything that has happened over the past 24 hours, will other villagers feel the same way?

What a mess! Eric and Diane survey the storm damage on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Hours earlier, we saw bride-to-be, Kim Tate (Claire King), riding her horse through the beautiful surroundings ahead of her wedding to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).



Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) looked out across her farm land after recent tragic events in the family.



While Pollard was in an emotional mood after visiting the grave of his late wife, Valerie.



But WHAT has happened to the residents of Emmerdale Village since then?



Has everybody surived the storm?

Harriet sped off in search of Amelia on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Did pregnant Amelia give birth on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Kim was seen leaping into action, as she charged off on her horse into the woods in search of the missing Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).



She wasn't close behind her love-rival, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton), who went speeding into the storm on a quad bike.



Meanwhile, pregnant Amelia found herself terrified and alone as she started going into labour as the storm struck!



Amelia managed to make an EMERGENCY phone call to her dad, Dan (Liam Fox).



But her phone cut-out before she could tell Dan her exact location.



In the aftermath of the storm, has everybody made it out alive?

Keep watching the ITV soap to find out!

