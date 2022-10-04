Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle makes a DEVASTATING discovery...
Airs Thursday 13 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) fears it could be the end for his terminally ill mum, Faith (Sally Dexter), on tonight's DOUBLE BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
On yesterday's episode of the ITV soap, the Dingle family had a blissful day at the "beach" together.
For a moment, they could almost forget that Faith has terminal cancer and doesn't have long to live...
Faith's friends, including Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) vow to create as many memories with Faith while they still can.
But little do they know, fragile Faith has a SECRET plan to end her painful suffering...
Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is alarmed when Faith appears to hint that she might end her life soon...
Moira desperately tries to convince Faith to hold onto life for as long as she can.
But is Faith's mind made up?
When Cain arrives on the scene, things are not looking good for Faith.
He is devastated while he helplessly watches his mum drift closer towards death...
Meanwhile, unaware of the devastating turn of events at Butler's Farm, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) arranges another SECRET liaison with lover, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
Chas is naturally worried about her mum, Faith's condition.
But Al does his best to cheer Chas up with the exciting news that he has officially bought them a house to live in together!
Hmm, how does Al's unsuspecting fiancee, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) fit into THAT plan?!
As Chas and Al enjoy their secret hotel rendezvous, Al switches Chas's phone to silent mode so they aren't interrupted.
So Chas remains blissfully unaware that her husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), has desperately been trying to reach her...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
