Emmerdale spoilers: WHO is jealous of Tracy and Nate?
Airs Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) has been keeping a SHOCK secret from her husband, Nate (Jurell Carter), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She recently had an unexpected passionate kiss with Nate's uncle and boss, Caleb Miligan (William Ash)!
But while Tracy has been keeping her distance from Caleb and playing happy families with their daughter, Frankie, Caleb is still watching from afar...
When Caleb spots Tracy giving Nate a kiss in the churchyard playground, he is surprised by his own jealous reaction!
How will Tracy react, when Caleb later admits his attraction to her...
Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is determined to get to the bottom of the feud between Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) and Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam).
WHY did Amit recently punch Nicky and knock him to the ground in the churchyard?
When Laurel questions Nicky about the confrontation, will he reveal his suspicions that Amit may have had something to do with his late brother Rishi's "accidental" fall down the stairs?
As Laurel pushes Nicky for information, they are unaware that Amit is watching and listening in on their conversation.
He's suddenly worried his SECRET could get out...
Meanwhile, Amit's son, Suni (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana), is afraid his time is up in the village.
Amit does not approve of Suni's relationship with Nicky and is determined to take Suni back to India.
Is there a way for Suni to convince his dad to let him stay on in Emmerdale?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
