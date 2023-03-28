Emmerdale spoilers: Who is SPYING on Leyla Harding and her NEW LOVER?
Airs Wednesday 5th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Harding is being spied on in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Leyla Harding's had a night of passion with Caleb Milligan and as they meet to spend another night together, the lovers fails to spot that someone is spying on them!
But who's the Peeping Tom?
The village is awash with goss about the pair's steamy sleepover, and Leyla's chuffed to have some fun back in her life for the first time since her marriage to GP Liam fell apart.
But the wedding planner's happiness takes a knock when she learns Callum – her former dealer who kidnapped her, stabbed Jacob, and attacked Suzie – has been released on bail.
Is it Callum who's spying in the shadows? Has he returned to get revenge for her shopping him to the police?
Elsewhere, Rhona gets the shock of her life when her ex-husband, Gus, appears from nowhere! The vet is stunned to see Gus and after introducing him to her husband Marlon, agrees to meet him for a proper catch up.
What's bought Gus to the village?
Rhona's mum Mary, meanwhile, has another date with Faye and decides it's time to move in for a kiss… Is Faye on the same page?
Emmerdale is on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!