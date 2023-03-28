Emmerdale spoilers: Who is SPYING on Leyla Harding and her NEW LOVER?

As Leyla Harding and Caleb Milligan get closer, someone is spying on them in the shadows…

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding is being spied on in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Leyla Harding's had a night of passion with Caleb Milligan and as they meet to spend another night together, the lovers fails to spot that someone is spying on them!

But who's the Peeping Tom?

As Leyla leads Caleb upstairs the pair has no idea someone is watching them! (Image credit: ITV)

The village is awash with goss about the pair's steamy sleepover, and Leyla's chuffed to have some fun back in her life for the first time since her marriage to GP Liam fell apart.

But the wedding planner's happiness takes a knock when she learns Callum – her former dealer who kidnapped her, stabbed Jacob, and attacked Suzie – has been released on bail.

Is it Callum who's spying in the shadows? Has he returned to get revenge for her shopping him to the police?

Drug-dealer Callum is released on bail… is he the Peeping Tom? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rhona gets the shock of her life when her ex-husband, Gus, appears from nowhere! The vet is stunned to see Gus and after introducing him to her husband Marlon, agrees to meet him for a proper catch up.

Rhona is with her husband Marlon when she's approached by a face from her past… (Image credit: ITV)

What's bought Gus to the village?

Rhona's mum Mary, meanwhile, has another date with Faye and decides it's time to move in for a kiss… Is Faye on the same page?

Mary enjoys another date with Faye… (Image credit: ITV)

Mustering up all her courage, Mary leans in to kiss Faye. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.