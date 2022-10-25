Emmerdale spoilers: WHO threatens Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher?

Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are trying to look to the future after the recent storm wrecked havoc on their lives on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dawn's mother figure, Harriet Finch, died after a terrible quad bike accident in the woods during the severe weather.



But Harriet loved Dawn like her own daughter and has left the couple some money in her will.



Unfortunately, the money isn't enough to help Dawn and Billy keep their current home.



And they are daunted by the prospect of becoming homeless!



However, on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, the couple are determined to find a way to buy Woodbine Cottage.



After all, it was originally Harriet's home and she would want them to have it.



Unfortunately, as Dawn and Billy start forming a plan, her troublesome ex, Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) is back on the scene...

Harriet was one of the victims of the recent storm on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn's ex-boyfriend, Alex, who is also the estranged father of both son Lucas and daughter Clemmie, is out of prison!



He reckons Dawn owes him big time after she secretly recorded his dodgy doings and got him put behind bars earlier this year.



Alex starts sniffing around and threatens to take away daughter Clemmie, unless Dawn and Billy hand over the money that Harriet left them in her will!



BLACKMAIL!



Will Dawn and Billy give into Alex's demands?



Or can they find a way to send the bad lad packing again?

