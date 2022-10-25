Emmerdale spoilers: WHO threatens Dawn Taylor and Billy Fletcher?
Airs Wednesday 2 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are trying to look to the future after the recent storm wrecked havoc on their lives on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dawn's mother figure, Harriet Finch, died after a terrible quad bike accident in the woods during the severe weather.
But Harriet loved Dawn like her own daughter and has left the couple some money in her will.
Unfortunately, the money isn't enough to help Dawn and Billy keep their current home.
And they are daunted by the prospect of becoming homeless!
However, on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, the couple are determined to find a way to buy Woodbine Cottage.
After all, it was originally Harriet's home and she would want them to have it.
Unfortunately, as Dawn and Billy start forming a plan, her troublesome ex, Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) is back on the scene...
Dawn's ex-boyfriend, Alex, who is also the estranged father of both son Lucas and daughter Clemmie, is out of prison!
He reckons Dawn owes him big time after she secretly recorded his dodgy doings and got him put behind bars earlier this year.
Alex starts sniffing around and threatens to take away daughter Clemmie, unless Dawn and Billy hand over the money that Harriet left them in her will!
BLACKMAIL!
Will Dawn and Billy give into Alex's demands?
Or can they find a way to send the bad lad packing again?
READ MORE! What has happened to Samson Dingle on Emmerdale?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.