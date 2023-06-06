Emmerdale spoilers: Will anyone find Caleb's body? Is the village now a crime scene?
Airs Friday 16th June 2023 at 7.30 pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan is unconscious … will anyone find him in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)?
So Caleb Milligan has been shoved to his death by one of his furious enemies.
But will anyone find his cold body lying lifeless, sprawled on the woodland floor?
Will anyone notice he's even missing?
Will anyone even care?
Will the culprit reveal themselves as they attempt to cover up their crime?
Are the police about to descend on the village and work their way through Caleb's long list of enemies?
Elsewhere, Charity Dingle is sinking into a dark hole. Having put a brave face on her split from Mack, she's struggling now he's seemingly set up with Chloe and their newborn son Reuben.
Worried about his mum, Ryan takes the time to talk to Charity and tries to stop her from spiralling and allowing her dark side to engulf her.
There's strife for Charles, too. Can the village vicar keep it together?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
