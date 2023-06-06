Emmerdale spoilers: Will anyone find Caleb's body? Is the village now a crime scene?

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Friday 16th June 2023 at 7.30 pm on ITV1.

Emmerdale police
Emmerdale has played host to a serious crime… but which villager has blood on their hands? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan is unconscious … will anyone find him in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)?

So Caleb Milligan has been shoved to his death by one of his furious enemies.

But will anyone find his cold body lying lifeless, sprawled on the woodland floor? 

Will anyone notice he's even missing? 

Will anyone even care?

Caleb

Will anyone find Caleb's body and call the police? (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb enemies

Caleb has been shoved to his death but which of his enemies was responsible? And will anyone stumble across the crime scene and call the police? (Image credit: ITV)

Will the culprit reveal themselves as they attempt to cover up their crime?

Are the police about to descend on the village and work their way through Caleb's long list of enemies?

Elsewhere, Charity Dingle is sinking into a dark hole. Having put a brave face on her split from Mack, she's struggling now he's seemingly set up with Chloe and their newborn son Reuben.

Charity

Shortly after Charity wed Mack she learned he was the father of Chloe's newborn son Reuben (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris kissing

Mack has fallen into a relationship with Chloe who's had his baby which lead to the break up of his marriage to betrayed Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Worried about his mum, Ryan takes the time to talk to Charity and tries to stop her from spiralling and allowing her dark side to engulf her.

Charity

Ryan lends a listening ear to his struggling mum Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

There's strife for Charles, too. Can the village vicar keep it together?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings. 

