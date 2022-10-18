Emmerdale spoilers: Will Bob Hope take charge?

Has Bob Hope got what it takes to topple bossy Bernice's chain of command on Emmerdale?

It's all getting rather competitive between Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) on Emmerdale.



Bernice has organised a group of locals to deal with a village clear-up after the storm.



Bernice has nominated herself as team leader.



But her management style is not going down well with her deputy, Bob!



Bob has quickly begun to feel put upon and his resentment towards Bernice is building...



Is cafe owner Bob about to blow?!



Bob is determined to knock bossy Bernice off her perch and stop her from ruling the operation.



But will Bernice really step aside quite so easily?

It's Bob versus Bernice on tonight's episode of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, some of the villagers are still dealing with the devastating aftermath of the terrifying storm.



Emmerdale executive producer, Jane Hudson, has already revealed that not everyone will make it through the storm:



"There’s death, there’s destruction but there’s also real moments of intimacy, of heartbreak and love," Jane has teased.

"We’re going to see our characters tested in not just their physical strength but their emotional strength as well.

"There’s going to be a lot of tears, I must warn you about that, and we’ll see our community have to deal with the aftermath of this horrific storm."



As the aftermath of those 50th anniversary episodes continues this week, will all kinds of secrets and lies lead to MEGA DRAMA?



