Emmerdale spoilers: Will Moira discover Cain's guilty secret?

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) is a GUILTY man on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



While his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), was recently having life-saving brain surgery in hospital, Cain unexpectedly HOOKED-UP with his brother Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) wife, Ruby (Beth Cordingly)!



During a special episode of the ITV soap shown earlier this month, Cain and Ruby argued at the village garage... and then got physical!



Seeing as Cain is currently in a good place with Caleb, and things are good with his marriage to Moira, this situation is a ticking time bomb...



Plus, there's the fact that Moira and Ruby have previously had several bust-ups and there's not a lot of love lost between the women!



While Cain continues to struggle with his guilty conscience, will recovering Moira start to sense there's something troubling on his mind?

In the aftermath of April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) life-threatening kidnapping by ruthless boxing promoter, Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore), Ross Barton (Michael Parr) must face the consequences of his actions...



April's dad, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), feels wretched.



Will he agree to form a pact with Caleb and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to come-up with a plan to send Ross packing from the village?

Caleb, Charity and Marlon want troublesome Ross gone on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Will bad boy Ross soon be sent packing from the village on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast:



Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly)

Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay)

Caleb Miligan (William Ash)

Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day)

Ross Barton (Michael Parr)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan)

Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX