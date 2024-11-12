Emmerdale spoilers: Big drama on the day of Moira's brain surgery
Airs Wednesday 20 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Time could be running out for Moira Dingle (played by Natalie J Robb) in a very special episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The farm owner has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, which has been causing her memory loss, personality changes and seizures.
Emmerdale has worked with The Brain Tumour Charity and Brains Trust to create a realistic storyline for long-running character, Moira.
Moira previously clashed with her husband, Cain (Jeff Hordley), when he discovered she had written a living will.
Moira doesn't want her family faced with having to make any life-or-death decisions for her, if her upcoming surgery doesn't go to plan...
As the day of Moira's operation gets nearer, Cain struggles to handle his fears of possibly losing his wife...
On tonight's special episode of the ITV soap, the storyline plays out in reverse chronological order.
There's an ominous start when Cain's brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is alarmed when he finds Cain drunk, with blood on his hands!
WHAT has Cain done?
Meanwhile, Moira gets ready for the brain surgery, aware that her fate could now hang in the balance...
“I feel really fortunate to be trusted with such a challenging storyline," says Natalie J Robb who has played Moira since 2009.
"Moira and her family have an extremely challenging time ahead, and I’m hoping I can portray it in a truthful way that does justice to all the people who are really suffering with a brain tumour.”
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.