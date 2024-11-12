Emmerdale spoilers: Big drama on the day of Moira's brain surgery

Time could be running out for Moira Dingle (played by Natalie J Robb) in a very special episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The farm owner has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, which has been causing her memory loss, personality changes and seizures.



Emmerdale has worked with The Brain Tumour Charity and Brains Trust to create a realistic storyline for long-running character, Moira.



Moira previously clashed with her husband, Cain (Jeff Hordley), when he discovered she had written a living will.



Moira doesn't want her family faced with having to make any life-or-death decisions for her, if her upcoming surgery doesn't go to plan...



As the day of Moira's operation gets nearer, Cain struggles to handle his fears of possibly losing his wife...

Cain fears for his wife Moira ahead of her brain surgery on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

On tonight's special episode of the ITV soap, the storyline plays out in reverse chronological order.



There's an ominous start when Cain's brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is alarmed when he finds Cain drunk, with blood on his hands!



WHAT has Cain done?

Meanwhile, Moira gets ready for the brain surgery, aware that her fate could now hang in the balance...



“I feel really fortunate to be trusted with such a challenging storyline," says Natalie J Robb who has played Moira since 2009.



"Moira and her family have an extremely challenging time ahead, and I’m hoping I can portray it in a truthful way that does justice to all the people who are really suffering with a brain tumour.”

Moira Gets Diagnosed With A Brain Tumour | Emmerdale - YouTube Watch On

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV1.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX