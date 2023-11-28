Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson catches CHEATING Tracy and Caleb?

Nate Robinson (played by Jurell Carter) is all loved-up with wife, Tracy (Amy Walsh) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But little does Nate know that Tracy has been cheating on him for weeks with his uncle and boss, Caleb Miligan (William Ash)!



On tonight's DOUBLE airing of the ITV soap, Caleb remains jealous after seeing Nate and Tracy looking all lovey-dovey together at The Woolpack.



Caleb can't stand hearing about Nate's plans for a SEXY afternoon in the bedroom with Tracy!



So he crafty Caleb decides to invent a last-minute job for employee Nate to do instead, which will get him out of the way for a while...

So while Nate attends to business, Caleb and Tracy have passion and pleasure on their minds, as things heat-up between 'em back at Mill Cottage!



However, when Nate makes his way to the Mill to check-in with bossman, Caleb, he's surprised to find Tracy there...



WHY would Tracy be visiting Caleb's place when she previously hasn't been his biggest fan?



So many questions!



Will Nate start to put two and two together and uncover Tracy and Caleb's affair?

Will Nate finally find out the heartbreaking truth on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Kim Tate (Claire King) was the first person that Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) confided in after being raped by her childhood friend turned boss, Craig Reed.



But little does Lydia know that Kim played a part in Craig's untimely death after he had an unfortunate collision with her horse!



In the meantime, Lydia's husband, Sam (James Hooten), has been left to believe that he was responsible for Craig's death after he left him badly beaten-up and abandoned on Home Farm land.



Only Kim and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) know the SHOCK truth about what really happened on the day Craig died.



But as Lydia remains anguished by her many unanswered questions surrounding the suspicious circumstances of Craig's death, will Kim's guilty conscience start to get the better of her?

Lydia remains unaware of the true circumstances surrounding rapist Craig's death on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub