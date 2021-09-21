'Emmerdale' spoilers: will Paddy Kirk tell Chas he's committed a crime?

Chas doesn't know that Paddy Kirk has been doping Kim Tate's racehorse.

Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk is lying to his wife in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

So Paddy's committed a crime… with the best of intentions.

Wanting to help his wife Chas save her family-run pub from going under and having to accept ruthless Al Chapman's investment, village vet Paddy has doped a horse for Kim Tate in exchange for cash.

Kim Tate's chuffed as the horse won a race and now she wants stressed-out Paddy to repeat the dodgy deal.

Paddy is on edge as clueless Chas asks him if he's got more lucrative work coming up at the racecourse. Will he tell his wife what he's done?

Later, Paddy is alone with Kim having another awful conversation about the doping arrangement. The vet is in a terrible spot and his turmoil doesn't go unnoticed by Al Chapman who's lurking about.

Suspicious Al catches Kim and Paddy talking but has he overheard their conversation? (Image credit: ITV)

Al wants to invest in the Woolpack - could Paddy's secret give him an in? (Image credit: ITV)

Has Al heard what Paddy and Kim are talking about? Is Paddy about to find himself in deep with another of Emmerdale's nasties?

Having rummaged around to find out where her grieving husband Liam is going off to every day, Leyla has finally found answers and made a decision about what to do.

Her best mate Priya has been with her every step of the way. But the friends are at odds over Leyla's decision about how to handle the mess - are they about to fall out over the drama?

Priya has helped Leyla find out what her lying husband Liam has been up to. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Priya swallow her opinion and be there for the struggling wedding planner?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.