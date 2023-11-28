Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk makes a SHOCK MOVE with baby Ivy
Airs Wednesday 6 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) has had her world turned upside down by the discovery that she is the mother of a newborn baby, Ivy, on Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Rhona was furious when she first found out that her ex-husband, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna), went against her wishes and used her frozen embryos to help his wife, Lucy, get pregnant.
But after Lucy's SHOCK death during childbirth, Rhona now fears Gus is out-of-his-depth as a single dad.
Rhona wants to find a way to help Gus.
But is her main intention to get closer to Ivy?
Rhona's mum, Mary (Louise Jameson), is worried when she insists on taking some baby supplies around to Gus's house.
Gus is exhausted from a lack of sleep and eventually agrees to let Rhona and Mary help.
However, when Gus later wakes-up to find Rhona holding his sleeping daughter, Ivy, he is not happy...
Has married woman Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) affair with Caleb Miligan (William Ash) reached the point of no return?
Tracy seems to be loving the DANGER and THRILL of it all...
While busy with her new role as the manager of the village shop, Tracy makes a risky move when she locks the door so she can get passionate with Caleb!
But which villager bursts in, ruining the moment?
Back at home, Tracy's unsuspecting husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), gets the WRONG idea when he discovers his wife's delivery package of lingerie.
The SEXY wear was meant for Caleb's eyes only!
But instead it works its magic on Nate in the bedroom!
So when a loved-up Tracy and Nate arrive in The Woolpack later, Caleb is not happy about what he sees.
Is Tracy enjoying making lover Caleb jealous?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.