Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk makes a SHOCK MOVE with baby Ivy

Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) has had her world turned upside down by the discovery that she is the mother of a newborn baby, Ivy, on Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rhona was furious when she first found out that her ex-husband, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna), went against her wishes and used her frozen embryos to help his wife, Lucy, get pregnant.



But after Lucy's SHOCK death during childbirth, Rhona now fears Gus is out-of-his-depth as a single dad.



Rhona wants to find a way to help Gus.

But is her main intention to get closer to Ivy?



Rhona's mum, Mary (Louise Jameson), is worried when she insists on taking some baby supplies around to Gus's house.



Gus is exhausted from a lack of sleep and eventually agrees to let Rhona and Mary help.



However, when Gus later wakes-up to find Rhona holding his sleeping daughter, Ivy, he is not happy...

Will new dad Gus accept help from Rhona and Mary on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Has married woman Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) affair with Caleb Miligan (William Ash) reached the point of no return?



Tracy seems to be loving the DANGER and THRILL of it all...



While busy with her new role as the manager of the village shop, Tracy makes a risky move when she locks the door so she can get passionate with Caleb!



But which villager bursts in, ruining the moment?



Back at home, Tracy's unsuspecting husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), gets the WRONG idea when he discovers his wife's delivery package of lingerie.



The SEXY wear was meant for Caleb's eyes only!



But instead it works its magic on Nate in the bedroom!



So when a loved-up Tracy and Nate arrive in The Woolpack later, Caleb is not happy about what he sees.



Is Tracy enjoying making lover Caleb jealous?

Nate and Tracy appear to be all loved-up on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Is Caleb jealous of Tracy and Nate on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

