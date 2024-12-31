Emmerdale spoilers: 'You murdered my dad' Dawn accuses Kim at Will's funeral!

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher kicks off at Kim at Will's funeral in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found evidence that 'proves' Kim Tate caused Will's death, Dawn is gunning for her stepmum.

And there's no time like his funeral to confront her about it!

Kim leads the mourners down Main Street (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn's with Billy who's trying to convince his wife not to jump to conclusions (Image credit: ITV)

After leading the mourners down Main Street, Kim is delivering a eulogy in church when Dawn bursts out of her pew and accuses her of murdering her dad.

As the congregation reels in shock, Dawn continues her tirade, furnishing everyone with the facts about the incriminating recording she found in which Will warns Kim is going to kill him.

Dawn accuses Kim of murdering her dad Will… (Image credit: ITV)

Appalled, Kim retorts and as argument erupts, Dawn pushes her onto the coffin and storms out of the church.

Kim hopes her words have landed and struck a chord with Dawn but it appears her stepdaughter hasn't listened to a word and instead has called the police…

… an argument erupts… (Image credit: ITV)

… Dawn angrily shoves Kim onto Will's coffin! (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn then storms out of the church in a state (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Marlon has a pop at Mary for confronting Laurel about what she's heard. Later, he's encouraged to make a video appealing for information about his missing daughter April.