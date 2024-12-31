Emmerdale spoilers: 'You murdered my dad' Dawn accuses Kim at Will's funeral!

Airs Tuesday 7th January 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV.

Dawn
Dawn interrupts as Kim delivers a eulogy (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher kicks off at Kim at Will's funeral in Tuesday's episode  (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found evidence that 'proves' Kim Tate caused Will's death, Dawn is gunning for her stepmum.

And there's no time like his funeral to confront her about it!

Kim

Kim leads the mourners down Main Street (Image credit: ITV)

Kim

Dawn's with Billy who's trying to convince his wife not to jump to conclusions (Image credit: ITV)

After leading the mourners down Main Street, Kim is delivering a eulogy in church when Dawn bursts out of her pew and accuses her of murdering her dad.

As the congregation reels in shock, Dawn continues her tirade, furnishing everyone with the facts about the incriminating recording she found in which Will warns Kim is going to kill him.

Dawn

Dawn accuses Kim of murdering her dad Will… (Image credit: ITV)

Appalled, Kim retorts and as argument erupts, Dawn pushes her onto the coffin and storms out of the church.

Kim hopes her words have landed and struck a chord with Dawn but it appears her stepdaughter hasn't listened to a word and instead has called the police…

Kim

… an argument erupts… (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn

… Dawn angrily shoves Kim onto Will's coffin! (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn

Dawn then storms out of the church in a state (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Marlon has a pop at Mary for confronting Laurel about what she's heard. Later, he's encouraged to make a video appealing for information about his missing daughter April.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

