Emmerdale spoilers: 'You murdered my dad' Dawn accuses Kim at Will's funeral!
Airs Tuesday 7th January 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher kicks off at Kim at Will's funeral in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having found evidence that 'proves' Kim Tate caused Will's death, Dawn is gunning for her stepmum.
And there's no time like his funeral to confront her about it!
After leading the mourners down Main Street, Kim is delivering a eulogy in church when Dawn bursts out of her pew and accuses her of murdering her dad.
As the congregation reels in shock, Dawn continues her tirade, furnishing everyone with the facts about the incriminating recording she found in which Will warns Kim is going to kill him.
Appalled, Kim retorts and as argument erupts, Dawn pushes her onto the coffin and storms out of the church.
Kim hopes her words have landed and struck a chord with Dawn but it appears her stepdaughter hasn't listened to a word and instead has called the police…
In the cafe, Marlon has a pop at Mary for confronting Laurel about what she's heard. Later, he's encouraged to make a video appealing for information about his missing daughter April.
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
