'Holby City' spoilers: Cameron Dunn signals a BOMB alert at Holby!

Chloe Godard was right to be suspicious when murdering medic Cameron Dunn was brought back to Holby from prison as a candidate for Eli Ebrahimi’s stent trial after he faked his own death and escaped. Little does everyone know that, while he’s been missing, Cam has been building a bomb in the basement of the hospital.

In next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings), Cam has been brought back in for urgent surgery after being hit by a car outside the hospital last week and heart surgeon Eli needs him to survive so he can continue as a patient on the stent trial.

As Cam recovers, he thinks about his late mother Bernie Wolfe, who was killed in an explosion while serving as an army medic…

Holby boss Henrik Hanssen wants to know what Cam was doing when he escaped from Holby. Cam wants revenge against the hospital that caused his downfall and admits he’s set an explosive device to detonate somewhere in the building - and it will explode in 30 minutes!

As Hanssen sets about evacuating the hospital, there are several others already facing certain certain jeopardy at Holby. Ange and Josh are joined by Chloe as Ange’s unborn twins undergo a blood transfusion performed by consultant Mr Forbes.

Dad-to-be Josh is extremely nervous about the procedure - even though it’s Ange going through it - and he keeps singing to try and calm his nerves!

However, Ange soon develops complications and needs to have an emergency C-section. If this wasn’t bad enough, the call then comes through that there’s a bomb about to go off…

Elsewhere, mental health nurse Lucky still has a very bad feeling about Jeni and makes it her mission to uncover what she’s been up to. She can tell young Evie’s on edge around Jeni and wants to help. At first, the teen is reluctant - understandable, given the threats Jeni’s made - but Evie soon fills Lucky in on everything.

Determined to unearth hard evidence that will have Jeni bang to rights, Lucky goes snooping around her office and, when she finds the passports of young girls in Jeni’s desk drawer, the grim truth dawns on her. But Jeni will stop at NOTHING to keep her dirty little secret secret and, as she fights back, Lucky is badly injured…

While all this is going on, the clock is counting down in the basement. Will Hanssen be able to get everyone to safety in time?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.