‘Holby City’ spoilers: Dom Copeland is poached by a blast from the past!

Dom Copeland has an interview with Michael Spence.

Dom Copeland has a secret interview with former Holby surgeon Michael Spence this week in Holby City. Elsewhere, Madge is suspended, but is she in grave danger?

Dom Copeland (David Ames) has a secret interview with former Holby surgeon, Professor Michael Spence (Hari Dhillon) at Shoreham Cross private hospital!

While there, Dom bumps into Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs), who sings the praises of the private sector.

Will Dom follow the money, just as there’s a breakthrough with his joint research project with Sacha Levy?

Back at Holby, Sacha (Bob Barrett) is over the moon with the test results, as it looks like their Parastomal Hernia Mesh might be everything they hoped.

Meanwhile, Dom fails to tell Michael, who’s excited by the innovative project, that he has a research partner and lets the prof assume he’s working solo…

It could be that Dom is embarrassed by Sacha’s jazzy lab coat. But it’s more likely he’s keeping quiet because enthusiastic Michael wants Shoreham Cross to develop and fund the mesh.

Impressed, Michael offers Dom a job there and then. But will he accept? And who’s going to tell Sacha?

Dom has some shocking news for Sacha... (Image credit: BBC)

Madge Britton’s day gets off to a terrible start and rapidly gets worse!

The worst day of Madge’s life kicks off with an altercation with her husband Terry (The Bill’s Ged Simmons) outside the hospital. But that’s not the half of it.

Once Madge (Clare Burt) actually gets into work she realises that she’s been rumbled as a mole…

Furious Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) berates Madge for selling secrets to Regina Marriott (Karen Ascoe) and then marches her to a meeting with Henrik Hanssen!

Fletch can't contain his fury towards Madge. (Image credit: BBC)

Confronted with the evidence - procured by canny Ange Godard last week - Madge has nothing to say. She’s suspended immediately, pending an investigation. But, incredibly, this isn’t the worst part of her day…

Prior to this, nurse Kylie Maddon (Amy Murphy) witnesses the alarming physical altercation between Madge and her aggressive husband. On the wards concerned Kylie attempts to talk to Ange (Dawn Steele) about the matter, but unknowingly they’re talking at cross purposes!

Ange thinks Kylie has learned about Madge’s double-dealing, while Kylie is confused by Ange’s cavalier attitude towards their friend being a victim of domestic abuse.

Kylie suspects Madge is being abused. (Image credit: BBC)

When Kylie spots Madge leaving with her belongings, she worries that her mentor is going home to a dangerous situation and attempts to talk to her about Terry. But before they can get into it, Madge doubles over in pain.

Ange and Kylie rush to Madge’s aid. An emergency C-scan reveals she has severe abdominal bleeding and needs urgent surgery.

It’s touch and go in theatre and, with Madge’s life on the line, Ange asks Kylie to call Terry. When Kylie queries this, Ange reveals that Madge has betrayed them all by selling confidential secrets.

Will Kylie turn her back on Madge?

Kylie finds her loyalty tested. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Russ Faber (Simon Slater) makes it his mission to be the best grandfather ever, to mask his shame at not realising teenage daughter Billie (Delainey Hayles) was pregnant. Balloon animals, however, aren’t going to cut it, and his over-the-top compensatory behaviour irritates vulnerable Billie.

Billie breaks down privately to Max McGerry (Jo Martin) about her anxieties over being sent home with baby son Denver later that day.

Can Max help the overwhelmed new mum?

Max knows best. The kindly surgeon supports new mum Billie. (Image credit: BBC)

Eli and Amelia Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami and Lucy Briggs-Owen) struggle following recent events with baby Juliet. Will this tear the heartbroken couple apart?

And Hanssen (Guy Henry) finds himself in Russ’s bad books. Could this spell the end of their romance?

Angry Russ rejects Hanssen. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Monday 28 February 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC1.