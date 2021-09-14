'Holby City' spoilers: Fletch digs for the TRUTH about Jeni?

Fletch is convinced something’s up with Jeni - and he’s determined to prove it!

After receiving photos from Lucky of young girls’ passports found in Jeni’s office, Fletch faces something of a predicament in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

As Fletch swiftly confronts his girlfriend, Jeni lies to cover her tracks. Fletch, however, still has his doubts and vows to find out the truth.

Fletch’s suspicions are soon confirmed when Donna’s daughter Mia turns up at Holby with stomach pains. Sacha suspects appendicitis but when Mia collapses and is rushed into theatre, Sacha discovers Mia has an ectopic pregnancy.

Donna is worried sick when Mia is rushed into surgery. (Image credit: BBC)

Having earlier seen Evie and Mia arguing, Fletch demands to know what they were fighting about. As a traumatised Evie reveals how Jeni exploits young girls for paying men at her late-night parties, he’s literally sick to his stomach. When Fletch then tells Donna about his girlfriend’s evil scheme, she’s furious!

Fletch is dumbfounded when Evie reveals the dark truth about Jeni. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jeni fears she’s been rumbled and is secretly making plans to leave Holby. Can Fletch, Evie and Donna unite to bring Jeni down before it’s too late?

Elsewhere in the hospital, Ange is recovering following her emergency C-section that took place in the midst of the bomb blast. She’s obviously in really high spirits having a brand-new bouncing baby boy and girl in her life but her mood is still quite low. Partner Josh, however, is amazingly supportive of new mum Ange and cheers her up no end.

Josh lifts Ange's spirits as she recovers from her C-section. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, in a heart-to-heart with Dom, Ange admits she’d struggle without Josh. But is Josh coping as well as Ange thinks he is?

Also, with Eli’s pioneering stent trial forced to be put on hold following the recent bomb blast, Jac Naylor is refusing to listen to Max who’s urging her to look into alternative treatment options for her brain tumour.

The stent trial is put on hold... that's not what Jac wants to hear. (Image credit: BBC)

Realising there are some situations she can’t control, will Jac come to her senses and explore other avenues?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.