'Holby City' spoilers: Fletch HITS Rich!

Evie Fletcher is having serious doubts about her relationship with Jeni’s wealthy pal Rich but her plans to tell dad Fletch are scuppered when Rich turns up in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings). When Fletch sees Rich talking intimately with Evie, he explodes and punches Rich, who ends up in a critical condition.

Fletch doesn't like older Rich hanging around Evie... and makes his feelings known! (Image credit: BBC)

Jeni’s certain boyfriend Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) will go to police and her secret late-night parties will be exposed. As Rich takes a turn for the worse, Jeni (Debra Stepheson) warns Evie (Phoebe French) that, if he dies, Fletch could be charged with attempted murder… and there’s CCTV to prove the attack!

In too deep: Evie is having doubts about her relationship with Rich. (Image credit: BBC)

With that, Jeni blackmails Evie once again. She promises to hide the footage if Evie keeps quiet about the parties and agrees to attend every one from now on, taking friend Mia with her. Fletch avoids trouble and his relationship with Jeni is back on track - but will vulnerable Evie ever be able to escape Jeni?

Meanwhile, the future of Jac and Eli’s precious stent project is thrown into doubt this week when Dom gets cold feet about mum Carole being used as a trial patient. With time running out, Jac’s relying on Eli and Chloe to come up with a suitable match.

Carole's optimistic about Eli's risky surgery. But Dom's not so sure. (Image credit: BBC)

It soon looks like the perfect candidate has been found - but it’s a face from Chloe’s past and she begs Eli not to choose them for the process. He agrees - but with Hanssen knowing how crucial it is for the trial to be a success, will he overrule Eli’s decision?

Also, scheming newcomer Mel reveals her true colours this week. Kindly Kylie goes the extra mile for a patient once again, when one young guy can’t get to his prom, so she makes all the necessary arrangements to bring the prom - and his date - to the hospital.

Mel plots against Kylie. Will Kylie call her out? (Image credit: BBC)

However, once Kylie’s frenemy Mel stumbles on Kylie’s decked out staffroom, she wastes no time tells everyone how SHE organised it all! And Kylie is NOT happy…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.