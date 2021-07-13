‘Holby City’ spoilers: Is Jeni Sinclaire pushing Evie towards TROUBLE?

It was recently revealed that Jeni Sinclaire (Debra Stephenson) has something of a shady sideline in grooming underage girls for paying men and in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 7.50pm – see our TV Guide for listings) she steps up her campaign to push Fletch’s innocent daughter Evie into the arms of a wealthy client, Rich, who took an instant shine to the teen when he saw her at the hospital.

Jeni's all set for her big hospital fundraiser and so is Rich. He knows Jeni has managed to persuade Evie to be a hostess at the event and transfers some money to Jeni, saying he ‘expects to get what he paid for’. Eugh!

Rich has set his sights firmly on Evie, so Jeni needs to make sure the teen is at the party.

It looks like it’s all systems go but when Evie then says she wants to pull out of the event, Jeni freaks out. It's Evie's dad Fletch of all people who tells Evie that Jeni will be upset if she doesn’t show.

So Evie changes her mind and is every inch the perfect hostess as she gets dressed up to welcome the guests to the fundraiser, including Rich.

Evie makes the perfect hostess but she's unaware Rich wants more than just drinks.

The event is a resounding success and, later, Jeni tells Evie there’s a party at Rich’s house, which the other waitresses will be attending. As Jeni watches Evie goes off in Rich’s taxi, has she crossed the line? And could Evie be in danger?

Meanwhile, following Ange's bombshell news that she’s expecting his child, young medic Josh wants to prove to Ange that he’s ready to take on fatherhood. Ange witnesses Josh’s nurturing side firsthand when she sees how sensitive and caring he is as he helps terminally ill cancer patient Delroy express his emotions.

Josh reassures Ange that he's ready for fatherhood.

After agreeing that they do both really want to be parents, Ange and Josh excitedly head off as a solid couple for their first scan. What will it reveal?

Also, Abs confides in Hanssen that he feels guilty that his mother Sahira is taking the blame for his grandfather's death. Hanssen encourages Abs to turn himself into the police so he can receive the help he needs and his mother can be released from prison.

And Dom is tasked with giving a speech at Jeni's fundraiser in which he opens his heart about how much mum Carole means to him. Later, though, he finds out about her recent diagnosis the hard way. Will he be there to support her?

