‘Holby City’ spoilers: Jac Naylor’s fight to the death!

Jac Naylor battles to save the hospital and herself this week in Holby City (Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Jac’s brain tumour is causing her to have fits but the formidable surgeon is determined to deliver her presentation to the Clinical Strategy Directorate and get Holby back on track.

CSD director Regina Marriott, however, delivers some bad news - it’s a foregone conclusion that Holby will be merged with St James.

Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) manages to get a stay of execution at the 11th hour and the hospital is given three months to hit its targets.

Jac (Rosie Marcel) vows to be at the forefront of turning Holby around, but will an emergency operation to remove her tumour prove to be the miracle cure she’s hoping for?

Has grieving Dom returned to work too soon after Carole's death? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, grieving Dom Copeland (David Ames) is back at work but clearly not coping following mum Carole’s death. Coloured by his own experiences Dom tells transplant patient Alan - a recovering alcoholic - that he doesn’t deserve his new liver!

Dom later reveals he’s struggling to let go of his late mother, evidenced by the fact he’s brought her ashes into work with him. As Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) comes up with a solution to his problem, Dom admits his anger at Alan is actually resentment towards his late, abusive stepfather.

Can Sacha help Dom let go of his pain?

Also in 'Holby City' this week...

Pay rise surprise. Donna is shocked when she finds out what her dedication is worth to the hospital... (Image credit: BBC)

Nicky (Belinda Owusu) leaves baby daughter Juliet on her own when Jac needs her help.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) has full faith in Jac’s ability to turn Holby around.

And Donna (Jaye Jacobs) is heartbroken about Holby’s dire situation. Having sacrificed so much for Holby when her family needed her, distraught Donna begins to question her future at the hospital…

This episode of Holby City airs on BBC1, Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 7.50pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.